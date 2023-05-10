5 gift ideas for your mother

It is Mother’s Day on May 14. Metrolife curates gift options that you can buy for under Rs 3,000.

Multipurpose hook

The Fenix ALB-20 multipurpose snap hook is a good option for mums who are always on-the-go. Made with corrosion-resistant TC4 titanium alloy, it can be used

as a keychain, a hanging hook, a bottle opener, and a flathead screwdriver.

Price: Rs 1,150

Where: ledflashlights.in

Radio show

How about gifting a personalised radio show? Share details about your mother, her likes and quirks, and her favourite memories, and a voiceover artiste will record the content. The result is ‘The Best Mom Radio Show’. The final audio of 8 to 10 minutes will have three paragraphs about your mum and three songs of your choice.

Price: Rs 2,990

Where: oyehappy.com

Star map

Order a star map marking a special day in your mother’s life, such as her birthday or wedding anniversary. This 8”x10” map by Good Vibes comes in four colours.

Price: Rs 1,600

Where: amazon.in

Pop-up tent

If your mum loves being outdoors, a pop-up cloth changing or toilet tent can be a good add-on to her camping gear. It is made with water-resistant material and anti-insect net.

Price: Rs 2,999

Where: flipkart.com

Dual surprise

Here’s a gift idea for mothers who love to read and like greenery around them — an item that can double up as a planter, a pen stand, and a bookend.

Price: Rs 775

Where: igp.com