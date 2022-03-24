5 inspiring books on Indian scientists 

C V Raman: A Biography

Author: Uma Parameswaran

Known as the first Asian to receive a Nobel Laureate in Physics in 1930 for his discovery of the Raman effect, C V Raman’s contribution to science has been immense. The book turns the spotlight on his personal life – his struggles, mannerisms, and defining moments. Get on Flipkart for Rs 238.

Eminent Indians: Scientists and Technologist

Author: M L Ahuja

This book highlights the contributions and life stories of Indian scientists from ancient times to present-day India. Some names include Sushruta, Aryabhatta, Jagadish Chandra Bose, C V Raman, Meghnad Saha, Homi J Bhabha, S Chandrasekhar, Vikram Sarabhai, Kalpana Chawla and APJ Abdul Kalam. Find on Amazon at

Rs 150.

ISRO’s Magnificent Women and Their Flying Machines

Author: Minnie Vaid

The success story of India’s maiden Mars mission, Mangalyaan, by ISRO is well-known. The mission was spearheaded by a group of women scientists. Nandini Harijans and Ritu Karidhal estimated the spacecraft trajectory to Mars. Moumita Dutta and Minal Sampat designed the complex instruments for the orbiter. Many others worked relentlessly. Purchase for Rs 130

on Flipkart.

Alternative Sciences: Creativity and Authenticity in Two Indian Scientists

Author: Ashis Nandy

It is a biographical sketch of the lives of celebrated physicist and plant physiologist Jagadish Chandra Bose (1858-1937) and eminent mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan (1887-1920), and how they shaped modern science. Available on Amazon at Rs 3,408.

Vikram Sarabhai: A Life

Author: Amrita Shah

It presents an intimate portrait of the legendary scientist Dr Vikram Sarabhai. From conducting research on cosmic rays to founding India’s space programme (ISRO), building India’s first textile research cooperative (ATIRA), setting up the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad and his troubled marriage with danseuse Mrinalini Sarabhai — the book has it all. Buy on Flipkart for Rs 219.