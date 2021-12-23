5 quirky gift ideas for the festive season

5 quirky gift ideas for the festive season

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife, DHNS,
  • Dec 23 2021, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 21:56 ist
Pet backpack

Pet backpack

Travelling the world with your cat can’t get easier. This backpack by Petlicious & More comes with a transparent dome, nine ventilation holes, a built-in security leash, breathable mesh panels, and a zip closure. It can fit pets up to 12 pounds. Rs 1,999 on amazon.in

Mushroom coffee

No, it doesn’t taste like shrooms. This instant coffee is infused with medicinal mushrooms like Chaga, Cordyceps, and Lion’s Mane, which, experts say, can help build immunity, decrease anxiety and boost cognitive thinking. Rs 1,250 on theforestsuperfood.com

Lazy glass

It’s always a bit of a

strain to watch TV or read while reclining on the bed. This prism periscope glass from the House of Quirk gives you an eye-level view no matter what and that’s why it’s called a lazy glass. You can wear them over prescription glasses. 
Rs 499 on amazon.in

Portable
cooler

Carrying an umbrella is not enough to beat the unpredictable Bengaluru weather.  So gift your loved ones this neckband fan to tackle the heat days. It comes with two fans that can rotate 360 degrees. 
Rs 300 on shopee.in

Retro radio

Take your parents down memory lane with a retro-style radio set by Pagaria. You can scan three frequency bands (FM/AM/SW) with a big glass knob, you can play wirelessly with its Bluetooth feature, and the Class D amplifier ensures great sound. Purchase for

Rs 1,690 on melodymedia.in

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gifts
New Year
2022

What's Brewing

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

 