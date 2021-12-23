5 quirky gift ideas for the festive season

Pet backpack
Travelling the world with your cat can’t get easier. This backpack by Petlicious & More comes with a transparent dome, nine ventilation holes, a built-in security leash, breathable mesh panels, and a zip closure. It can fit pets up to 12 pounds. Rs 1,999 on amazon.in
Mushroom coffee
No, it doesn’t taste like shrooms. This instant coffee is infused with medicinal mushrooms like Chaga, Cordyceps, and Lion’s Mane, which, experts say, can help build immunity, decrease anxiety and boost cognitive thinking. Rs 1,250 on theforestsuperfood.com
Lazy glass
It’s always a bit of a
strain to watch TV or read while reclining on the bed. This prism periscope glass from the House of Quirk gives you an eye-level view no matter what and that’s why it’s called a lazy glass. You can wear them over prescription glasses.
Rs 499 on amazon.in
Portable
cooler
Carrying an umbrella is not enough to beat the unpredictable Bengaluru weather. So gift your loved ones this neckband fan to tackle the heat days. It comes with two fans that can rotate 360 degrees.
Rs 300 on shopee.in
Retro radio
Take your parents down memory lane with a retro-style radio set by Pagaria. You can scan three frequency bands (FM/AM/SW) with a big glass knob, you can play wirelessly with its Bluetooth feature, and the Class D amplifier ensures great sound. Purchase for
Rs 1,690 on melodymedia.in
