5 short films on the queer community

5 short films on the queer community

srilakshmi
srilakshmi, DHNS,
  • Jun 07 2022, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 08:08 ist
Sisak is a 2017 short film directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.

In the wake of the Pride Month, Metrolife brings you a list of movies that depict the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community. You can stream them on YouTube.

Sex: OTHER

It is a Kannada short film directed by Anirudh Bhat, who also plays the lead role. The story revolves around a girl trapped in the body of a boy and shows the protagonist’s journey of acceptance. 

Bomgay 

An Indian anthology of short films directed by Riyad Vinci Wadia and Jangu Sethna, ‘Bomgay’ was released in 1996. It consists of six segments, each based on a poem by writer R Raj Rao. The film depicts how the gay community in a metropolis emerges from the closet in the post-liberalised India in the 1990s.

Star-Fallen

An animation film, it shows the life of a gay couple in a little over two minutes. It was created by Alexandra Tagali in 2018 to mark the Pride Month.

Coming Out

This queer Hindi short film is directed by Shivankar Arora. The film is 20 minutes long, and has Ankita Dubey and Rini Das in the lead roles. The movie has bagged several nominations at local and international film festivals. It is pivoted on the love story of Pallavi and Ankita and the tension that rocks their life as the former’s marriage is set with a man named Amit. 

Sisak

This is a 2017 short film directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. Hailed as the first silent queer love story in India, it has won 59 International awards and has been selected for 120 film festivals. The story is set in Mumbai and follows two young men who board the same local train home every day. Despite their reticent behaviour, they get drawn to each other.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

films
Queer cinema
Queer issues
LGBTQIA+ issues
Pride Month

What's Brewing

Herbal garden bolsters mindpower for school children

Herbal garden bolsters mindpower for school children

E-retail sites yield sweet deals for mango farmers

E-retail sites yield sweet deals for mango farmers

McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House

McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House

Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun' copyright claim

Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun' copyright claim

India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August

India likely to reintroduce cheetah by August

 