5 short films on the queer community

In the wake of the Pride Month, Metrolife brings you a list of movies that depict the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community. You can stream them on YouTube.

Sex: OTHER

It is a Kannada short film directed by Anirudh Bhat, who also plays the lead role. The story revolves around a girl trapped in the body of a boy and shows the protagonist’s journey of acceptance.

Bomgay

An Indian anthology of short films directed by Riyad Vinci Wadia and Jangu Sethna, ‘Bomgay’ was released in 1996. It consists of six segments, each based on a poem by writer R Raj Rao. The film depicts how the gay community in a metropolis emerges from the closet in the post-liberalised India in the 1990s.

Star-Fallen

An animation film, it shows the life of a gay couple in a little over two minutes. It was created by Alexandra Tagali in 2018 to mark the Pride Month.

Coming Out

This queer Hindi short film is directed by Shivankar Arora. The film is 20 minutes long, and has Ankita Dubey and Rini Das in the lead roles. The movie has bagged several nominations at local and international film festivals. It is pivoted on the love story of Pallavi and Ankita and the tension that rocks their life as the former’s marriage is set with a man named Amit.

Sisak

This is a 2017 short film directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. Hailed as the first silent queer love story in India, it has won 59 International awards and has been selected for 120 film festivals. The story is set in Mumbai and follows two young men who board the same local train home every day. Despite their reticent behaviour, they get drawn to each other.