5 songs on Bengaluru

The city, its gardens, its weather, and its vibe, have inspired songs in many languages. Metrolife lists out the best songs on Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Song, 2020

French Biriyani

With 51.3 lakh views on YouTube, ‘The Bengaluru Song’ is a rap track, a befitting tribute to the fast city life. The auto drivers, the influx of outsiders, Shankar Nag fandom... singer Adithi Sagar and composer Vasuki Vaibhav packs it all in this peppy song.

This is Bengaluru, 2015

Written, composed and sung by Rinosh George, this single has garnered over 1.7 million and 1,000 reels on Instagram till date. It describes the city through the lens of an IT professional.

Namma Bengaluru, 2021

Yellow Board

The song is hinged at the sentiment that one cannot find a city like Bengaluru no matter where one goes. It is sung by contemporary folk musician Raghu Dixit and the lyrics are penned by Chethan Kumar of ‘Bharjari’ fame and Puneeth Rajkumar’s last, ‘James’.

Namma Ooru Bengaluru, 2014

Bangalore Days

The song serves as an introduction to Bengaluru for youngsters who move to the city from Kerala. In three minutes, the Malayalam track captures the sights, sounds, and spirit of the city from an outsider’s perspective. Composed and sung by Gopi Sunder, it has clocked 3.6 million views on YouTube.

Nammuru Bengaluru, 2018

Kannada Deshadol

This Kannada song is a montage of all things quintessentially Bengaluru, from its traffic snarls to pleasant weather to its cosmopolitan and welcoming vibe. Sung and written by Sathwik Aradhya, its hook line ‘Idu nammuru, Bengaluru’ is catchy.