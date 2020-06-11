5-star hotels go contactless

Five-star hotels in Bengaluru opened their doors to guests on Monday as part of Unlock 1.0. Many things have changed, and elaborate new systems are in place to avoid touch and maintain distance, Metrolife found out.

The Oberoi, MG Road

Guests book rooms digitally before arrival, so they can skip the check-in and go directly to their rooms. On arrival, temperature check and bag sanitisation are done.

The rooms are completely digital now. Using an iPad provided in the room, guests can control temperature and lights, order food, and even open the door. This is a way to avoid high touchpoints. Staff bring in food for room service, but serve it only if requested.

Because of their already alfresco dining set-up, the hotel did not have to make too many modifications. However, they now have staggered seating, with a red card placed on tables not to be used. An envelope is given to keep your mask while eating. In-house guests have to get their temperature checked every day.

In case of infection, the staff will help move affected guests into a quarantine centre.

ITC Gardenia, Residency Road

Neither the driver nor the gatekeeper opens the car door. Guests sanitise themselves, get a temperature check, run their handbags through the scanner and pick them up.

The lobby has fewer pieces of furniture than before and an automatic door is used to head to the reception.

Instead of the regular fruit punch, guests are offered herbal immunity

boosters as a welcome drink. They are asked to book rooms in advance and input their details digitally.

While maintaining social distancing (the floors are marked accordingly), the receptionist attends to one guest at a time. If a pen is used, it is dropped into a box and sent for sanitisation.

Not more than two people are allowed in the lift. Bell boys don’t carry luggage to the room unless requested. Everything inside guest rooms is digitised. There is no room cleaning unless

requested. Toiletries are at a minimum and the minibar is stocked only on request.

There are two types of menus. ‘Knock n drop’ is for those who want fast food items like wraps and pizzas, all packed in a way that you can carry with you if required. Room service from the a la carte menu is brought only till the guests’ doorstep and not served. The number of tables at the restaurant has come down to maintain social distancing. Staff wear gloves, masks and face shields.

Glasses, plates and cutlery are sanitised and covered in paper bags. Menus and payments are digital. Cash payment is not encouraged.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar

The check-in counter has marked spots for guests. In the room, the minibar is provided only on request.

The television displays the menu and guests can place an order using a smartphone. QR codes are provided. Only two people are allowed in the lift. The staff said they might increase that number to four in the coming days.

The dining area is kept completely empty; cutlery is brought only after the guest comes in. ‘Feast’, the all-day dining restaurant, is the only one functioning at the moment and only offers a la carte options.

The hotel isn’t serving any uncooked food, and raw vegetables in sandwiches are not served unless specially requested.

Taj West End, Race Course Road

You can order using a QR code, but a physical menu is also provided as a table mat, and disposed after use.

The spa and salons are operational. Threading and facials are the only two services not provided as they require exposure of the face.

The salon expert told Metrolife bookings have begun: it gets four to five customers a day since Monday.

In the rooms, magazines, newspapers, coasters and even notepads have been removed. The minibar and the coffee and tea sachets are provided only on request. The toiletries and bed covers are also minimised. Food can be ordered using the QR code and is served.

A wedding was about to take place when Metrolife visited. The staff said five weddings had taken place since the government granted permission.

Behind the scenes

* The staff cafeteria of all hotels Metrolife visited had glass separators between diners, and fewer, more staggered seats.

* Vendors who come with daily groceries are being put through a temperature check.

* Once a guest leaves, the room is left vacant for 24 hours at the Sheraton Grand at Brigade Gateway and Taj West End Bangalore, 48 hours at The Oberoi and 72 hours at the ITC Gardenia.

* Kitchen staff wear masks. A bell is rung every half an hour as a reminder for the staff to wash their hands.

What’s new

* Mandatory digital room booking

* Contactless check-in

* More space between tables

* Minimal or no room service

* Restrictions on lift use

* Rooms left vacant between guests

* Staff wear masks and gloves

* Bell rung to remind staff to wash hands

Quarantine

All hotels have sections for guests travelling in from hotspots such as Delhi, and sent for mandatory self-quarantining. Only Taj West End is offering such a facility.