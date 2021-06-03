50% cap on flyers changes little

The government order that airlines fly at 50 per cent capacity has had little impact as travel was already at a dismal low, trade insiders say.

The limit imposed on passenger numbers is aimed at containing the pandemic, whose second wave is raging across the country.

The order came into effect on June 1. Flying also became a bit more expensive with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) allowing a hike in base domestic fares by 13 to 16 per cent from the beginning of this month.

The passenger numbers have shrunk. In March, 2.77 lakh passengers were travelling daily on 3,000 flights across the country.

“Today there are only 50,000 passengers and 800 flights in operation. There is a dip in passenger demand by 70 per cent and flight operations by 60 to 70 per cent,” says an official with a leading airline. A spokesperson for Vistara says, “In compliance with the ministry’s decision to revise the fare caps, we have increased the fares by roughly 15 per cent across levels. The starting economy class fare on Delhi-Bengaluru sector has been revised from Rs 5,300 to Rs 6,100 starting June 1.”

A flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai which cost Rs 3,500 last week now costs Rs 4,400. “Due to the lack of traffic, we have been functioning at 25 to 30 per cent capacity since last month,” explains the Vistara spokesperson.

In a bad shape

The increase allowed by the government is not enough to offset losses, airlines say. “Corporate, holiday and leisure travel has come to a grinding halt,” the official explains.

Bengaluru and Mumbai was the second most populated route on demand. It has now slipped down to 20.

A representative of Indigo airlines says the 50 per cent capacity cap will be gradually implemented in the coming week.

“If passengers need to be cancelled or rescheduled, we will let them know 24 to 48 hours in advance and give them the choice to either reschedule their travel or take a refund,” he says.

This is the protocol usually followed by most airlines, says Shamanth Krishnamurthy, proprietor, Sanman Travels.

“If your ticket is cancelled, the airline will give you the option to reschedule for free. But if you would like to book on a date other than what they have offered, you might have to pay a fee for rescheduling. You also get the option of a refund,” he says.

The aviation industry doesn’t expect business to pick up in the near future, if bookings at a travel agency are anything to go by. “Usually, we have customer booking till January, but we have zero bookings this time. There are travellers who had booked last year, and are still awaiting a refund. Clearly the airlines don’t have money,” says the official.

An aviation expert says air travel has dipped by 70 per cent since the first wave. “After the first wave and before the start of the second, visiting friends and relatives and leisure travel had returned in moderation, but after the second wave, these have stopped. We now see only essential travellers,” he says.

He says that many airlines have retrenched their staff to cut costs. “Had the government taken care of the debts of these airlines, and waived interest till they got back on their feet, they would have been able to survive,” he says.

Fare hikes

A note from the ministry of civil aviation states, “Fare for domestic travel less than 40 minutes of duration will be hiked by Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,600, which is 13 per cent of the current fare.” A 16 per cent increase is allowed on the base fare of longer domestic flights.