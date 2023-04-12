5th edition of DH-PV women’s club to focus on empowerment

The forthcoming edition of Deccan Herald and Prajavani — Bhumika Club, presented by AVR Swarnamahal Jewellers, is pegged on women empowerment.

The Club aims to build a community for women, and give them a platform to interact and learn from each other.

The fifth edition will host a panel featuring Shradha Sharma (founder of Your Story, a media platform for startups), Diksha Pande (co-founder of D2C snack brand, Samosa Party), and Divya Raghavendra Rao (co-founder of Rameshwaram Cafe, quick-service eateries for south Indian food). Sucharita Eashwar, founder of Catalyst for Women Entrepreneurship, an ecosystem for women entrepreneurs, will moderate the discussion.

Other events for the day include a session on jewellery styling by designer Pallavi Foley, a musical performance by Divya Ramachandra, and a Yakshagana show by Kalakadamba Art Centre under the direction of Radhakrishna Urala.

Attendees can network with each other and the speakers over high tea. Hatti Kaapi is the food and beverage partner.

On April 15, 2.30 pm onwards, at The Koramangala Club.