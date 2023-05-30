6 gadgets for bookworms

Light-up bookmark

This flat plexiglass panel by 143 with warm white light can aid your bedtime reading. It is portable and can be used for up to 50 hours. It doubles up as a bookmark.

Page magnifier

The optical quality magnifying lens by MagniPros See Things Differently provides a larger reading area. It magnifies up to 300%. It also has controls to dim the brightness.

LED reading glasses

This reading glass by DuanMei acts like a mini torch, facilitating reading and working in the dark. It comes with batteries, a soft cloth to clean, and a pouch to store.

Neck light

It works as a reading lamp and has to be worn around the neck. Designed by Elephantboat, it comes with three light settings (cool white, warm white, and yellow light) and nine brightness levels.

Weighted bookmark

The rubber bookmark by Superior Essentials has weighted ends to hold the pages in place. The non-slip coating on the underside helps further.

Digital bookmark

Equipped with a timer, this bookmark by Mark My Time helps to keep track of your reading time. It is available in three colours — blue, purple, and red.

(All products are available online)