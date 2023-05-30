6 gadgets for bookworms

6 gadgets for bookworms

From wearable lights for reading at night to bookmarks for tracking how much you read — a listicle of products under Rs 5,000

Devashree
Devashree, DHNS ,
  • May 30 2023, 23:23 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 23:49 ist
This reading light doubles up as a bookmark.

Light-up bookmark

This flat plexiglass panel by 143 with warm white light can aid your bedtime reading. It is portable and can be used for up to 50 hours. It doubles up as a bookmark.

Page magnifier 

The optical quality magnifying lens by MagniPros See Things Differently provides a larger reading area. It magnifies up to 300%. It also has controls to dim the brightness.

LED reading glasses 

This reading glass by DuanMei acts like a mini torch, facilitating reading and working in the dark. It comes with batteries, a soft cloth to clean, and a pouch to store.

Neck light 

It works as a reading lamp and has to be worn around the neck. Designed by Elephantboat, it comes with three light settings (cool white, warm white, and yellow light) and nine brightness levels.

Weighted bookmark 

The rubber bookmark by Superior Essentials has weighted ends to hold the pages in place. The non-slip coating on the underside helps further.

Digital bookmark 

Equipped with a timer, this bookmark by Mark My Time helps to keep track of your reading time. It is available in three colours — blue, purple, and red. 

(All products are available online)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Listicle
book gadgets
booklovers

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

 