7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

Bengaluru cafes are known for their mouth-watering menus. But that is not all. Metrolife tells you why.

Chavadi, Bannerghatta Road

The restaurant has community tables to encourage strangers to sit together, eat and get to know each other. They also have art supplies for painting, which the diners are free to use. The resulting artworks are often hung on the wall. A storyboard wall at the cafe allows you to scribble stories.

Bistro Claytopia, Koramangala

This is a paint-it-yourself pottery studio-cum-bistro. Choose a pre-moulded white clay article from the options available, priced between Rs 400 and Rs 700. Then paint them with the art supplies provided. The studio will glaze your work, which you can come back and collect in two weeks. On select days, they also hold pottery workshops.



At Record Room, you can listen to over 200 vinyls.



Record Room, Ashok Nagar

It is hailed as India’s first craft beer and vinyl bar and it opened earlier this year. Customers can drop by the listening station to tune in to a collection of over 200 vinyls.

A limited-edition white turntable devoted to The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ is also on display.

Champaca Library and Cafe, Vasanth Nagar

Nestled amid beautiful trees, this bookstore and cafe is a favourite among avid readers in the city. They have a vast library of books that you can browse through and read as you sip your coffee. They offer membership plans for those who wish to borrow books. They also sell books. They host book reading sessions for both children and adults, and post essential reading lists on Instagram.

Board 4 Bored, Basavanagudi

This board games-themed restaurant is a fun place to hangout with friends and family. With 450-plus tabletop games in stock, there is something for everyone. There are games for horror fans and also for the adventurous-at-heart. A group of four needs to shell out Rs 240 per hour on weekdays and Rs 320 per hour on weekends.

K-OS The GameBar, Koramangala

It is a social dart bar, which lets you dine or drink while you play innovative dart games like cricket, snakes and ladder, and dart lanes. You can take home a video clip of your game, courtesy the in-house camera. Each player needs to pay Rs 200 per hour.

Dialogues Cafe, J P Nagar

At this cafe, you pay for the time you spend and not on food and drinks. They charge Rs 125 per hour per person but also offer a day pass and other subscription plans. You can use your time to use their conference room, lounge room and library to work, read, paint and play board games and enjoy a complimentary snack or drink of your choice. They also host community meetups, workshops, and events.