7 books every child must read

It is safe to say that a good and a relatable book will not only help your child get through their every awkward, unexplored and unforeseen phase in life with ease but also fill their preteen years with hope and perseverance. Metrolife brings you seven such books.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Author: Eric Carle

Published in 1969, this is a picture book designed, written and illustrated by Eric Carle and has bagged multiple children’s literature award and a graphic design award. The book records a journey of a caterpillar who eats different varieties of food in order to grow and evolve into a butterfly. At every different stage a child opens this book, he will learn new things as it contains different colours, days of the week, numbers and most importantly, the life-cycle of a butterfly.

A Really Short History of Nearly Everything

Author: Bill Bryson

Travel to space and back with this fascinating book where you can learn about the sun, life on earth, ice ages, dinosaurs and more.

This book is tailor-made for science enthusiasts who are keen on exploring more about the comprehensive side of geology, particle physics and chemistry and to top it all off you can also learn more about the scientists who have uncovered bizarre and brilliant things.

The Tyrant’s Tomb (The Trials of Apollo Book 4)

Author: Rick Riordan

The book circles around a Greek god who is living as a teenage boy named Lester. Even as a young boy, he is still constantly battling monsters, decoding prophecies, rescuing oracles and doing everything he did as a former God Apollo. This interesting read will keep you on the edge with all the adventures the little boy has to offer.

Caddie Woodlawn

Author: Carol Ryrie Brink

Caroline Augusta Woodlawn, nicknamed ‘Caddie’ is all about being free-spirited and being herself which is not very lady-like. This eleven-year-old lively tomboy spends most of her time exploring the woods where she befriends an Indian tribe with who she runs wild, causes trouble and experiences life in general. This adventurous book is for all the enthusiastic young individuals who are always up and ready to face the world for as it is.

Little Women

Author: Louisa May Alcott

Three sisters with three distinct characters represent any girl of any generation. Meg (16), Jo (15) and Amy (12) spend their day doing creative and fun activities while falling in love with the same boy charm next door in three different ways.

With illustration throughout the book, Little women is a classic girl book that is dedicated to all our woman-to-be young readers who aspire to have a strong and striking impact on anyone they meet.

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer

Author: Mark Twain

Our mischievous boy Tom is one of the famous character in literature known for his mishaps and funny adventures. From witnessing a murder to running away to be a pirate to attending his own funeral, Tom is always doing what he is not supposed to do.

Just like any other boys, Tom, in his adolescent age, wants to do something out of the box so he goes on an escapade looking for a treasure hunt while he escape his nemesis, the villainous Injun Joe.

The Jungle Book

Author: Rudyard Kipling

It is no secret that ‘The Jungle Book’ has captivated both young and old readers since the time it came into existence. Raised by a pack of wolves, Mowgli has lived the luxury life of the jungle ever since he was rescued from the clutches of the evil tiger ‘Shere Khan’. Although he is put through a lot of hurdles everyday, his best friend Baloo the bear and Bagheera the panther helps him get through all the dangers by sticking by his side no matter what. All in all, the book records the fun experience of the ‘man-cub’ and depicts the classic relationship between man and beast.