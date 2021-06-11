8 books that hit the right notes

June 21 marks World Music Day. Let’s celebrate the day by reading books on some accomplished Indian music stalwarts, who have contributed towards enriching the cultural heritage of the country.

‘M.S. Subbulakshmi: The Definitive Biography’

T J S George

The 2016 written biography highlights her simple beginning as a singer in Madurai before her breakthrough performance at Madras Music academy in 1932. The book covers her stint as an actress and the role of her husband T Sadashivan and the first governor-general C Rajagopalachari in her musical journey. The book also deals with some controversies in her six-decade-long career.

‘Bhimsen Joshi, My father’

Raghavendra Bhimsen Joshi and Shirish Chindhade

Raghavendra Bhimsen Joshi, son of Bhimsen Joshi narrates the humble childhood of his father through some anecdotes in this 2016 published book. The 234-page book highlights the time he spent with his father especially during the morning riyaz, and his father’s unique style of rendering Raag Bhairavi.

‘On Stage with Lata’

Mohan Deora and Rachana Shah

The book shows how the melody queen, Lata Mangeshkar, brought Indian film music to the international arena. Her interactions with top playback singers such as Mukesh, Manna Dey, and Kishore Kumar during her international tours from 1975 to 1978 are highlighted in this book.

‘Mohammed Rafi: Golden Voice of the Silver Screen’

Shahid Rafi and Sujata Dev

The 2015 published book describes the life of Rafi from a small village in Amritsar to Mumbai, where he sang countless blockbuster songs. The book talks about how Rafi’s friend, Abdul Hameed, recognised his talent and encouraged him to go to Mumbai to make a name in the field. The book highlights his association with various actors, singers, composers, and lyricists. Some of his major accomplishments and awards received for his hit songs are also listed in this book.

‘R.D. Burman: The Man the Music’

Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Balaji Vittal

The 2011 National award-winning non-fiction book enumerates how the legendary music composer revolutionised the Bollywood industry in the 1970s through reverberating rhythm and beats. By composing songs of classical based, he proved his critics wrong. The book summarises his innovation in music and the process followed in making ‘Pancham’s music’. Several veteran musicians have also shared their joyful experiences with this genius composer of Hindi cinema.

‘Melody Kings Rajan Nagendra: Life Story of a Legendary Musical Genius’

Raghunandan Srinivasan

The book has encompassed the life and works of the renowned music brother duo. The 2018 book has highlighted some of the best songs composed in Kannada, Telegu, and Tamil in their over 40-year music career. The book is truly an inspiration for all aspiring singers and composers as they get to understand the art and nuances in music direction.

‘Notes of a Dream: The Authorized Biography of AR Rahman’

Krishna Trilok

The Oscar award winner opens up about his philosophies in life and his journey from composing jingles for advertisements to his big music break in Bollywood in this book. The ups and downs, about his music foundation, and some anecdotes from key people about his musical intelligence, also finds space in the work.