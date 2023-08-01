80th birthday honour for poet HSV today

An evening of music and conversations marks poet H S Venkatesha Murthy’s 80th birthday on Wednesday.
Karnataka Sugama Sangeeta Parishat and Ankita Pustaka are bringing together a galaxy of writers and musicians to honour the well-known Kannada poet and playwright. Doddarange Gowda, Narahalli Balasubramanya, T N Seetharam, Nagabharana and B R Lakshmana Rao are among the chief guests and will speak about his work.
Sugama sangeeta singers Y K Muddukrishna, Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, Srinivasa Udupa, Sangeeta Katti, Archana Udupa, M D Pallavi, Praveen Pradeep, Nagachandrika Bhat, Mangala Ravi, Supriya Raghunandan, Sunita and K S Surekha will perform his songs.
‘Nenapina Orate’ (Spring of Memory), HSV’s autobiographical account of his life in literature, is also slated for release. HSV taught Kannada at St Joseph’s College of Commerce for three decades, and his poetry is widely sung on the sugama sangeeta stage. Films such as ‘Chinnari Mutha’, ‘America America’ and ‘Kirik Party’ feature some of his lyrics.
HSV Geeta Gourava, 4.30 pm, August 2, Ravindra Kalakshetra. Open to the public.
