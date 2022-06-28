A concert of abhangs, classical songs in Bengaluru

Renowned vocalists Devaki Pandit and Jayateerth Mevundi will perform a concert of abhangs (devotional verses) and classical songs in the city on Friday.

Bolava Vitthal — Abhangwani is a pan-India concert series organised to celebrate Ashadi Ekadashi to offer prayers to Lord Vitthal.

Devaki is a student of Kishori Amonkar and Jitendra Abhisheki. She will combine the sensibilities of both her gurus to render abhangs by saint poets like Tukaram and Mukta Bai. On the other hand, Jayateerth, who is a leading singer of the Kirana Gharana, will sing compositions of Bhimsen Joshi, and his own.

These vocalists will be accompanied by Nikhil Pathak (tabla), Sukhad Munde (pakhawaj), Aditya Oke (harmonium), Shadaj Godkhindi (flute), and Suryakanth Surve (additional rhythms). “Our concerts offer a mix of rhythmic patterns and spirituality found in the literature of abhangs,” says Shashi Vyas, director, Pancham Nishad Creatives, organiser of the show.

While the turnout at their concerts is maximum from people in the age group of 40 to 70 but youngsters also attend, Vyas is pleased to inform.

Talking about the significance of Bolava Vitthal, he says, “It cannot be categorised as only classical or only devotional music. It is folk literature that has been given a musical structure and tune by great composers to depict the ‘bhakti’ and ‘samarpan’ bhava of the literature.”

Bolava Vitthal – Abhangwani on July 1, 6.30 pm, Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Tickets available online