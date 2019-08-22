A few ways to stop going achoo!

The monsoon is here, and so is your fever. This time of the year makes your body more vulnerable to viral and bacterial infection, often resulting in fever and dengue. Here’s some tips to make yourself healthy again.

For viral fever

Drink fluids

Viral fever makes your body warm. This causes your body to sweat in an effort to cool down. But this leads to fluid loss. So, drink lots of water. You can also try juice, sports drinks, broths, soups and decaffeinated tea. Babies and toddlers may benefit from a drinks with electrolytes. Also, don’t get drunk.

Get some rest

Cut yourself some slack. Try to avoid as much physical activity as possible. Aim for eight to nine hours of sleep. Put exercise on hold. Exerting yourself can make your temperature shoot up.

Drumstick

Drumsticks contain vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and antibacterial agents. However, not everyone can have drumsticks, especially pregnant women.

Turmeric and dried ginger powder

Anti-oxidant properties in ginger help cure viral fever. Add pepper powder, turmeric powder, ginger powder and sugar to water and heat it. Once boiled, cool and drink.

For dengue

Juice of papaya leaves

Papaya leaves are known to help patients with dengue. The leaves have a mix of nutrients and organic compounds which help you increase your platelet count. Crush the leaves, make the juice and drink up.

Stay hydrated

Drink clean water, from a bottle and not the tap. Rehydration salts can also help as you need minerals.

Cover up

Keep your wools, socks and boots close by. Permethrin-treated clothing can help, although you must not wear them unless you wear something underneath. Do not use permethrin products directly on skin. Use mosquito nets.