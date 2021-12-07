A guide to watching Geminid meteor shower 

The most prolific meteor shower of the year has begun. It will peak at 2 am on December 14.

Called Geminid, it is named after the Gemini constellation it appears to originate from.

Some Bengalureans have booked a night-out on the outskirts of the city with astronomy groups. A few plan to watch the shower from smaller towns and villages.

IT engineer Vijay Kapoor runs the Bangalore and Delhi astronomy clubs on Facebook. He explains why Geminid is the most-awaited celestial event of the year: “It is the brightest meteor shower, white, bold and visible to the naked eye. You can watch 140 streaks per hour. The rate is between 110 and 50 for Quadrantids, Eta Aquariids, or Arietids, which appear at other times of the year.”

Geminid watchers are a little tense this time around. “Meteor showers are best seen when the moonlight is low, or on no-moon nights. But on December 14, a Tuesday, the waxing moon will be over 78% lit.”

That is why he is organising a skygazing tour over the weekend, when the moonlight will be marginally less bright, at about 50%. “On top of that, we are praying the clouds and the rains don’t spoil the night,” says Vijay, constantly checking the weather forecast.

While you are out for the Geminid, also keep an eye out for comet C/2021 A1 (or, Leonard). “It will peak on December 12. Many in the West have been able to photograph it but people in India haven’t found it yet,” says Ullas D G, founder of science outreach startup Above Zenith.

Where to go

Chiguru Farm, Bilikal Forest, 2 hrs from M G Road: Vijay Kapoor is organising a meteor shower watching-cum-camping on the farm. From 1.30 pm on December 11 to 10.30 am on December 12. Entry: Rs 2,500 (kids) and Rs 3,000 (adults), inclusive of tent and food. Contact: 95991 10220.

Sri Krishna Goshala, Sathaghatta, 1 hr 45 min from M G Road: Above Zenith, a start-up, is holding a deep sky observation night in this village. From 5 pm on December 11 to 8 am on December 12. Entry: Rs 2,199, inclusive of tent, sleeping bags, basic astronomy kit. Contact: 81509 66980

Want to watch it by yourself?

Hessarghatta, Bannerghatta, Devarayanadurga and Kolar may offer a decent view. “Expect one streak in five minutes here. In remote villages of Kodagu, you may see 18 in five minutes,” says Ullas. You need a dark, open sky to view the showers and the pollution and buildings in Bengaluru make it difficult. If you have no choice, spend at least 30 minutes staring into the sky, experts say.

When to view

The Geminid meteor shower will peak on December 14 at 2 am but it can also be viewed two days before and after till it ends on December 17. It is usually visible from 8 pm till 4 am but it is best to catch it after 12 am this year.

How to view

You don’t need any equipment. The telescope is not ideal because it limits the field of view. You can view it with the naked eye. Download stargazing apps like Star Tracker or Stellarium, or Sky Map to identify various constellations, or Meteor Shower Calendar along with Star Chart to guide you.

Tips for photography

This meteor shower can be captured on a DSLR with a wide-angle lens, or even on a smartphone. Aim for long exposure shots at preset intervals. “Set the camera to a shutter speed of 30 seconds, mount on a steady tripod and record the sky for one hour minimum,” says astronomy buff Vijay Kapoor. “Mobile photographers can mount two phones on two tripods in different directions to maximise the chances of sighting. They can stitch the two snaps later on Adobe Photoshop or Star trails.”