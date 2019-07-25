A helping hand for Assam, Bihar

Floods in Assam and Bihar wreaked havoc not just in people’s lives but has affected wildlife and the states’ infrastructure too. It had taken down 95 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park, killing 207 animals including 18 one-horned rhinos.

While the state governments are on their feet helping their citizens, various organisations and individuals in the city are doing their bit to help people of Assam and Bihar.

Collection drive by Assam Association Bangalore

Assam Association Bangalore has initiated a drive to collect relief items like food, medicine and sanitary items. These relief materials will be sent to Guwahati on Monday. About 100 volunteers have joined hands to help the people of Assam. They are also raising money through Milaap and their association‘s bank account.

A team in Guwahati will distribute these items based on demand. The Milaap campaign will run for another three weeks.

The first batch of items was sent on July 23.

You can contribute toiletries, dry food items, first aid and other materials like torchlight, batteries and utensils.

To know more about bank donations and drop locations, contact 9449871819 (Anjan Goswami), 9845200398 (Sushanta Jyoti Sharma) and 9880016282 (Rajdeep Kar).

Provide a meal with Akshaya Patra Foundation

Akshaya Patra Foundation is extending a hand to help the flood-affected people in Assam by providing food from its kitchen in Guwahati.

The Foundation is providing two meals a day (lunch and dinner) to people at relief camps in Athgaon and Hajo camp, Kamrup district. The relief work that started on July 17 has already served 15,100 meals.

You can visit their website www.akshayapatra.org or their blog blog.akshayapatra.org to make a contribution.

#BeaHungerHero by Zomato

You can contribute food for the flood victims of Assam and Bihar by donating Rs 50 for one meal, Rs 500 for 10 meals and Rs 5,000 for 100. You can also volunteer and serve food along with Feeding India volunteers in the affected areas of both the states.

You can donate while you are ordering food.

Donate with Actionaid

A human rights organisation working for the marginalised community and helping the poor is providing flood relief to the affected population.

You can visit their website www.actionaidindia.org and make a donation of your choice. Actionaid is coordinating with the Assam Government and also providing emergency relief to the worst-hit districts of Kamrup, Barpeta, Nalbari and Morigaon. In Bihar, they are coordinating with the district administrations of East Champaran and Sitarmarhi to evacuate stranded people.

You can donate any amount from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 for emergency medical supplies, dry ration, fodder for livestock, sanitation kit and shelter support.

Milaap for Assam and Bihar

Make your contribution for the flood-affected areas of Assam and Bihar through Milaap website: www.milaap.org/communities/Assam19

You can donate via Paytm, UPI, net banking or a direct bank transfer. As of now, Rs 30.46 lakh has been raised.

The platform fee will be waived off by Milaap so that your contribution can have maximum impact.

Other platforms

You can also contribute through GooglePay and PayTM.

Stats

According to latest reports:

- Assam: 2,753 villages in 18 districts are destroyed. 34.9 lakh people are affected, nearly two lakh people are residing in 935 relief camps. 75 people have lost their lives.

- Bihar: 72 lakh people are affected and 106 people lost their lives.