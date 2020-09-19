Actors upset over hostile social media comments

With Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in custody, and Aindrita and Diganth being questioned, the Kannada film industry is reeling under a hostile social media onslaught.

Neha Saxena, who acted in ‘Ojas’, says people have become judgmental about the film fraternity. “Many are making random comments about how an actor or actress or even a technician must be a drug addict,” she says.

She has not been targeted but has seen dirty messages on her colleagues’ social media walls. “Some have restricted comments on their public profiles,” she says.

Neha, who hails from Dehradun, says she owes her livelihood to the southern film industry. She worries families may think twice before allowing their children to enter showbiz here. “The way Sandalwood is being targeted is absolutely unfair,” she says.

‘Inbox flooded with messages’

Actor Ashwin Rao Pallaki is perplexed about how film buffs are reacting to the scandal. “I keep getting asked about actors I have worked with and also if I have such habits,” he says.

Ashwin chooses not to answer such questions. “I’ve even got sarcastic comments from neighbours. Though they pass it off as a joke, it does hurt when your second home is labelled like this. Being a male artiste, I am able to handle such comments, but what about the women?” he wonders.

‘Reduced time on Instagram’

Actress Radhika Narayan is tired of the negativity online.

“I am usually very active on Instagram but have consciously reduced my time on it. There is a lot of anxiety because of the pandemic and the recent happenings are adding to the stress in the air,” she says. Radhika believes everyone should say no to drugs.

Unwanted messages

‘Kannadakkaagi Ondannu Otti’ fame Krishi Thapanda has received a lot of negative messages on social media.

“Accusations and comments like ‘You, Sandalwood actors are looking for drama.’, ‘You will even support drug abusers’, have been popping up on random posts,” she says.

She feels actresses are being targeted, and is worried about socialising. “Our industry is huge, and artistes meet a lot of people. Many social events take place, but now suddenly a fear factor has come in,” she says.

Whenever a new link comes up in the scandal, her mother starts worrying and asking if she was there at the particular event or party. “It is scary,” she says.

‘Media trials hard to watch’

Actress Sanjana Burli, seen in ‘Weekend’, is tired of ‘media trials.’ “Society is now perceiving any actress as a drug addict,” she says. Seen on the small screen in ‘Lagnapathrike’ on Colors Kannada, Sanjana says her family is worried for her. “My college lecturers have been asking about the scandal and been alerting me. Messages pop up from strangers asking about the scandal, which is quite unnerving,” she says.

‘Careful about making new friends’

Conversations at home centre around the scandal now, says Ashika Somashekar, who will soon be seen in ‘Munduvareda Adhyaya’. “I always point out that it is not right to blame the entire community like this,” she says. Her parents are worried, but Ashika reassures them she will not hang out with the wrong types.

She is now extra-careful about making new friends on social media and socialising.