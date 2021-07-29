Ad veteran’s book out

Ad veteran’s book out

Ramesh Narayan writes about 24 years of running an agency he founded

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife, DHNS ,
  • Jul 29 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 23:23 ist
no caption

Advertising veteran Ramesh Narayan has released a book describing his professional experiences.

Titled 'A Different Route to Success', it gives readers a detailed view of his life in Canco Advertising, an agency he founded and ran for 24 years.

He retired at 50 but continues to play an important role in professional bodies. 

He hopes his life lessons, as described in his book, will help readers ease their way through life.

All proceeds from the sale of Narayan's book go towards charity, routed through the Rotary Club of Bombay.

* Published by Notion Press, the book is priced at Rs 299.

Ramesh Narayan
A Different Route to Success
book

