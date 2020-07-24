Air quality concerns are back

The air quality index showed overall improvement across the city during the lockdown.

The Pollution Control Board has put out numbers indicating how much the lockdown has helped bring back fresh air to Bengaluru. Statistics show a 36.6 per cent improvement in air quality during the lockdown from March to May, with the city railway station showing 47 per cent improvement.

The question now, as the city reopens after four months of intermittent lockdowns, is how to sustain this improvement without affecting livelihoods.

Travel curbs help

“A large part of the improvement was due to the drastic decrease in air travel and road travel, and scaling down of industrial activities,” says Disha A Ravi, coordinator of the Bengaluru chapter of environmental group FridaysForFuture.

She believes the world is at a tipping point and needs a recovery plan.

“The lockdown shows that excessive consumption and the current structure of capitalism cause climate change. This must be addressed going forward,” Disha says. Over the decades, says environmental activist Suresh Heblikar, economic growth has been prioritised, with no concern for the environment.

“The effect on the environment is largely intangible, but the lockdown has opened people’s eyes,” he says.

Village industries

Leo Saldhana, founding Trustee of Environment Support Group, says industries are unlikely to go back to where they were before the lockdown. “Almost 15 crore migrant labourers have walked back home, disillusioned with city life. These people make up the workforce of the industries that need to be fired back up,” he says.

Trying to reopen industries without skilled labour will only result in disaster, he warns, citing blasts and gas leaks across the country. “The labour is gone and the industries are literally blowing up in our faces,” he explains.

Unhealthy obsession

Saldanha says an obsession with a higher GDP is bad both for the people and the country. “Degrowing the economy while creating jobs is the way forward. The people who have walked back are not coming back; they just want their villages to be functional. We should start there,” he says. Heblikar also believes India lives in the smaller towns and villages. “A decentralisation of industries is necessary. While Bengaluru is good for IT, there is no real reason for a garment industry to exist here. If it was moved to smaller places, then the people employed would also move,” he says.

Regulatory functions should be strengthened and not diluted like the current government is doing with the proposed draft Environment Impact Assessment, he says. “The government has taken certain decisions to clear the forests during this lockdown knowing that there won’t be large protests. The lockdown will do no good if the ones in charge don’t change their attitude towards the environment,” says Heblikar.

Car or cycle?

The pandemic has created a large distrust in public transport and more people want to travel by car. This, coupled with a rise in drive-in culture, could be cause for concern. At the same time, there is a surge in cycle sales and more people are walking than ever before. “The city needs to be redesigned to accommodate walkers and cyclists. Many don’t take the plunge because they fear a lack of safety,” says environmentalist Leo Saldhana.