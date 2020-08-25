Air ticket booking going up steadily

Air ticket booking has picked up for the next two weeks, and is expected to go up further for the Dasara-Deepavali season. A spokesperson for booking portal Yatra says, “With the recommencement of flight operations, the demand on domestic routes is slowly picking up. We are witnessing more bookings for the next two weeks.”

Yatra expects bookings to rise by 10 per cent for the October-December festive season.

EaseMyTrip anticipates the announcement of travel deals in the coming weeks. CEO Nishant Pitti says, “Around festival time, airlines have flash sales and offers. We are waiting to hear from them.” Some airlines are planning to increase trips. “We hope to increase flights subject to approvals. We are already carrying about 1.5 million customers on a monthly basis and hope this number will further increase with additional flights and demand in the festival season,” an Indigo Airlines spokesperson told Metrolife.

Air Asia spokesperson says, “We are currently operating scheduled flights as per the post-Covid capacity allowed. Abatement on certain restrictions as the festive season approaches would help airlines in adding more flights owing to the passenger demands.”

With the relaxation of 14-day mandatory quarantine for interstate passengers in Karnataka, the team feels there’s a new wave of convenient travel rules coming up. “Simultaneously, we are actively rejigging our network mesh to connect and add on the high demand routes,” he added.

Vistara is waiting a few more weeks to announce festive season offers.

New travel rules

Earlier restrictions such as registration on the Seva Sindhu portal, hand-stamping, 14-day quarantining, isolation, and informing RWAs are now discontinued. Passengers who are asymptomatic on arrival can report for work without any home quarantining. On Monday, the Karnataka government also discontinued screening and surveillance at its borders, bus stands, railway stations and airports.