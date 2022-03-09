All’s well at Banaswadi railway station

It has been four years since Banaswadi railway station became an all-woman run station. The transition has been interesting, say the staff and officials.

It has 14 female staff — four station masters, four point women, three commercial clerks, a staff at the reservation counter, and cleaning staff. Most of them have been here since 2018 when the station adopted all-female operations, becoming the first such in the South-Western Railway zone.

Betty Aju, station in-charge and station master, has been working with the Railways for 30 years, and was posted at Cantonment station earlier. “Apart from being a station master, I have to make sure everything is running smoothly here. My role includes keeping a tab on the cleanliness, and monitoring the incoming and outgoing trains, shunt movements, and brake vans,” she says.

Work has become hectic but the staff have worked out a work-life balance. “Nothing can happen without our family’s support,” adds Betty, a resident of Sultanpalya. The pandemic added to the challenge as their duties were extended to 12 hours. “Regular sanitising and extra precautions had to be taken,” she says.

Kruthika S B, station master, has been working at the station since 2018. “I was working in Hirehalli station earlier where only passenger trains would stop. But seven trains originate from this station. In trains that are just passing by, one has to exchange signals and check formations. For trains that start from a certain point, a caution order is given, train details are issued, coach positions have to be displayed, etc,” she says. Additional responsibilities do not deter her, she continues.

A resident of Baiyappanahalli, point woman Pudura has been working at the station for more than a decade. “I have to do the attaching and detaching of loco engines, which was a man’s job earlier at this station,” she says with pride, adding, “Sometimes, loco pilots also help me.”

C Vanitha, the supervisor and commercial clerk, joined the staff five months ago. “I was with the Bangalore City Station before. It was more crowded. Apart from issuing tickets, I also have to maintain registers here,” she adds.

Unruly men

Instances of male passengers getting angry and annoyed at the ticket counter when they do not get exact change or need some information is not uncommon, says Vanitha. Or, if a train is running late, adds Betty.

“(In such cases), we pacify them and try to explain the situation and the possible delays. Some calm down while others get upset and shout at us,” says Betty.

We have got used to this, they echo.

‘Safety not a worry’

The staff works in three shifts — morning, afternoon and night. However, they don’t feel unsafe.

“If we call up the Railway police force (RPF), they drop by. Police officials from the local police station and RPF also come for regular inspection,” Betty adds.