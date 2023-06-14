Alumni demand justice for friend who died by suicide

Alumni of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bengaluru, are seeking justice for Vivek Raj, a 2012 graduate, who died by suicide on June 3. He was in his 30s.

Raj was allegedly facing caste harassment at his workplace, Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd, Yemalur, and no action was taken even after he reported it to the higher-ups, his father Rajkumar stated in a complaint filed with the Whitefield police. Raj was seeking help for his mental health as a result, he added.

The Whitefield police have booked his reporting manager Malthy, and colleagues Kumar Suraj and Nitesh Kumar for abetment to suicide.

Raj belonged to a scheduled caste and was a native of Basti in Uttar Pradesh. He lived in Whitefield and worked as a visual merchandiser. He is survived by his father and a sister who lives in Canada. “She could not make it to the cremation,” a college senior said.

What friends say

NIFT graduates, ex-colleagues and others who knew Raj spoke to Metrolife on condition of anonymity. Most didn’t know about the distress he was facing at work. Their interactions were minimal, and more so since the Covid outbreak, they said.

Raj, had taken up this job recently — versions ranged from four to eight months. He had worked in the same team previously. “The reporting manager was different this time. The company has a great work culture but I hear this team had issues,” a friend says.

A college senior says Raj had handed in his resignation. “He had complained to HR. They asked him to consider quitting. He did but later felt that he was not at fault. He went back to withdraw his resignation. I think it led to a scuffle,” he said.

A freelancer, who had been out of touch with Raj, decided to connect with him after hearing “he wasn’t going through a good phase”. He said, “I called him on Friday. He did not pick up the call. On Saturday, I got the shocking news.”

His complaint

Before taking his life, Raj filed an FIR against the three colleagues with the Marathahalli police. He was subjected to comments such as ‘You are from a lower caste’, the FIR says. He had also posted a video in which he had spoken about his childhood struggles; he had slammed corporate culture and appealed to the ministry of corporate affairs and SC/ST commission for better grievance resolution. He had also urged his company to pay arrears to his father.

In the video, now removed from YouTube, he had said the SHO of the Marathahalli station had not taken him seriously but the ACP had responded promptly.

‘Protect employees’

Some NIFT Bengaluru alumni have started #justiceforvivekraj campaign online. Their questions for his employers: How are they going to compensate his family? What policy changes do they plan to bring about? What action are they taking against the accused?

An industry observer says, “The incident has touched a raw nerve (of those working in the sector) and highlighted problems not addressed by HR and administration.”

‘Hard-working’

The interviewees remember Raj as one who would work hard but “laugh” and “chill” harder.

“He studied accessory designing in college. He became the cultural president of the college. We would participate in college functions, and, in times of emergency, take people to the hospital,” a classmate says. Others say he was a good leader and motivator.

Mental health helplines

080-4611007 (Nimhans)

99996 66555 (Vandrevala Foundation)

96111 94949 (Cadabam’s Hospital)

76397 41916 (Sahodari)

84229 84528 (Samaritans)

7676602602 (Parivarthan)