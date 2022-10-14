Alzheimer’s activism group helps caregivers

A group of Bengalureans have come together to extend support to caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, and create awareness about the diseases.

Called Alzheimer’s Dementia Rotarian Action Group (ADRAG), the group was initiated by the Rotary Club of Bangalore Cantonment, and founded in December 2020.

It is headed by founder-chairman Wing Commander D P Sabarwal, and four-co founders work actively towards its efforts. Anupama Gadicherla, a co-founder, says Sabarwal and she underwent trauma while caring for their spouses, who suffered from dementia. “We had a tough time for almost a decade. It took time for our spouses to get diagnosed, and for us to understand what was happening to them,” she recollects.

Anupama wasn’t aware of such an ailment. “This is how we came together to talk and create awareness about the disease,” she says. The MSc Dementia Studies graduate from University of Stirling, Scotland, has done talks at medical colleges in Kolar and Bijapur in the past.

After almost two years of online activities, the group is now active on field and held an awareness walkathon in close connection with members of Lions Club of Bangalore Vijayanagar, and students of Don Bosco Institute of Technology, in September. “A few talks have happened virtually and at our Rotary club venues since then,” adds the Vijayanagar resident.

ADRAG along with psychiatrists and psychologists also held some memory and analysis tests to help identify patients last month.

Steps ahead

Sabarwal is working towards creating more ADRAG chapters across cities. “He wants them to connect to the public, where our group and others with knowledge about dementia can educate families undergoing similar situations,” says Anupama.

The group aims to help train caregivers and generate jobs across India. “If there are a few who want a job, we want to be able to train and help them find work,” she adds.

The group also “tries to help caregivers connect with others going through similar situations”. “We are just a call away. We can guide them to medical help or how one can get someone institutionalised, if the case arises,” she adds.

*Email to adragindia@gmail.com or call 99005 77888.