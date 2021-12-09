Ambulance named after Gauri

A free ambulance service is now operational, and it is named after slain journalist Gauri Lankesh. The All India Shramik Swaraj Kendra, a workers’ organisation, and an NGO called Zindagi Public Charitable Trust are behind the initiative. Kavitha Lankesh, film director and Gauri’s sister, inaugurated the ambulance on Saturday.

R Kaleemullah, vice president of the Kendra, says the service will reach out to migrant workers and rag pickers. “I have seen many suffer. They don’t receive timely medical attention. We hope to use the ambulance both for routine checkups and emergency services,” he says.

The ambulance is named after Gauri as “she worked and fought for all humanity.” Kaleemullah explains: “It has been four years since her death, and people are beginning to forget her.”

He hopes the ambulance will inspire more philanthropy. “May the wealthy and the politicians, and those who were in solidarity with her set up hospitals, schools and a journalism college in her name,” he says.

Free ambulance: 98455 58454