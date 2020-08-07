Animal lovers protest against killer traffic

Animal lovers protest against killer traffic

Speeding vehicles on an Ulsoor street have claimed the lives of five dogs and a cat since March

Tini Sara Anien
Tini Sara Anien, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Aug 07 2020, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 23:56 ist
Ulsoor Canine Squad held a demonstration on Aga Abbas Ali Road recently. The group is campaigning for a safer road.

Reckless and rash driving on Aga Abbas Ali Road has led to the deaths of five stray dogs and a cat since March.

Ulsoor Canine Squad, an animal lovers’ group, is campaigning for a safer road. It held a demonstration on Aga Abbas Ali Road recently.

Yasmine Claire, who lives on the street, says the road had been one-way for years. “But it has now become a shortcut between MG Road and Fraser Town. It’s a narrow residential road with speeding traffic.”

By April, a month since the first lockdown, two dogs had been mowed down. “We put one-way signs but they didn’t help. Soon more animals were run over,” she says. 

One of the injured community dogs, Cookie, was treated and is now back. Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, founder of CJ Memorial Trust, inspired the formation of the Ulsoor group. Such squads are hyperlocal and work for animal and human safety, she says. 

CCTV cameras are important to assure animal and human safety. After the demonstration, the authorities have promised rumblers and reflective lights for the road, she told Metrolife

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

ulsoor
Ulsoor Canine Squad

What's Brewing

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 