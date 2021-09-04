Animal shelters looking for pet parents, funds

Animals shelters are looking for Bengalureans to foster or adopt dogs and also to provide them financial assistance for their upkeep.

The number of abandoned dogs at animal shelters in Bengaluru has shot up recently. While adoptions had gone up during the initial months of the pandemic but over time, many had to leave their furry pets behind as they moved to their hometowns or experienced job cuts.

If you are a dog lover, here are a few centres you can visit and help.

CUPA Second Chance Adoption Centre

Located in Dommasandra, the centre has around 140 dogs, pedigree, breed and indie included. The adoption of indies here is about 25 % of the total.

Sandhya Madappa, president-trustee of CUPA, talks of the situations the pandemic threw at them. “On one hand, we got a lot of dogs from people who left Bengaluru or lost their jobs. On the other hand, adoptions went up as most people were working from home and they felt they had time to train the dogs at home.”

However, she also remembers the time when adoptions had crashed. “Since one couldn’t visit the centre during the lockdowns, adoptions came to a standstill.”



Sudha Narayanan, founder of

Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre,

Yelahanka, says people have

low tolerance levels now,

which has also led to giving

up adopted puppies.



Most shelters in the city are pressed for funds to support these abandoned dogs with food and medicines and to pay the staff. “Most corporates diverted their donations elsewhere. And many who supported us regularly incurred job losses or salary cuts,” she explains.

Visit: cupabangalore.org

Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE)

Running since 2013, CARE in Yelahanka, near Bagalur, has 83 dogs and seven cats, apart from guinea pigs, rabbits and roosters. The centre also runs an animal ambulance and a veterinary trauma care unit.

Sudha Narayanan, founder-trustee, says people are increasingly abandoning animals they had adopted and it could be because of the “stressful times” we are living in. “The tolerance level among people is low now. They are giving up pups if they can’t handle simple situations such as, if it barks continuously or urinates at wrong places.”

Many people let go of their pets during Covid-19 to cut down “extra expenses”, she informs.

On the upside, she says more people are open to adopting indie dogs now. “Many want their second dog to be an indie now. Some prefer starting off with one.”

She shares that 40 dogs were adopted by families that “had parents working from home and kids who wanted a break from online classes.”

Contact: 81230 38270

Love For Forgotten

The story is similar at this centre in JP Nagar 8th phase. They are short of space and money to take care of abandoned animals, which are more than 70 at the moment.

“This problem can be addressed only with increased adoptions and fostering. People should volunteer and spread the word about adoptions,” Sukanya adds.



Founded by Sai Geetha Pratap,

Community Streeties India in

Devanahalli, had 25 dogs before

the pandemic and has 60 now.



She is at pains to share that indies continue to be ignored. “We rescue injured dogs from the streets and put them up for adoption after rehabilitating. But many don’t want to take indies. They want fancy breeds, which is why we have a large number of indies at the centre.”

Contact: 78999 67683

Community Streeties India

Located in Devanahalli, the centre had 25 dogs before the pandemic and has 60 now. The count has more than doubled since, while 10 dogs have been adopted in this period.

Sai Geetha Pratap, founder, says, “From puppies thrown on the highway to poisoned and injured dogs, we have looked after many during the last year. Our facility mostly has indie dogs.”

The lack of food supply was a challenge during the lockdowns, she adds.

“We need volunteers at the centre and people who can spread the word online. That’s the need of the hour,” she says.

Contact: Community Streeties India on Facebook or call 99160 78490

What’s the adoption process at most centres?

Fill an application

Interact with adoption centre representatives

Answer or explain your/family’s preferences

Visit the centre to get familiar with the dog(s)

Counselling about the process and how to sustain the adoption

Centre does follow-up calls or visits