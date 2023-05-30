Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Rithu Athreya
Rithu Athreya, DHNS ,
  • May 30 2023, 22:53 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 23:48 ist
Pic for representation

The annual Mango Party is returning to the city on June 4. Theatre venue Ranga Shankara has been holding the gathering every year for the past 19 years to celebrate the king of fruits.

This year, the organisers expect each visitor to bring along 1 kilo of mangoes of any variety — from totapuri to langra, dasheri, raspuri, alphonso and others. All the mangoes will be cleaned and stored in ‘uruli’ — a traditional vessel from Kerala.

“The footfall at the Mango party has been increasing with every passing year. It has become a joyful occasion for family and kids,” says KV Sampath Kumar, manager at Ranga Shankara.

Not just mangoes, their cafeteria menu will also feature mango-based delicacies such as aam panna, mango sandwhich, mango shrikhand, and aamras puri.

The Mango Party will also host fun activities such as a storytelling session, quiz, and treasure hunt.

On June 4, 2 pm to 5.30pm, at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. For details, visit @rangashankara on Instagram.

mango party
Ranga Shankara
Bengaluru

