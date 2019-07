The hashtag FaceApp is trending globally now. From Sandalwood actors to standup comedians and singers, many in the city have posted photographs showing older versions of themselves. Some wrote witty captions to make a point, and just to join the bandwagon.

Mostly meant for light-hearted humour, the excessive use of the application has irked sceptics, who term it ‘useless’.



Playback singer Harish Sivaramakrishnan and vocalist

of Agam, posted a salt-and-pepper beard FaceApp version

of himself. He captioned it: ‘Feeling left out, hence.’





Actor-director Yogesh Shankar Narayan used the hashtag

to talk about the need to

save the planet.