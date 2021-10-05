Appeal likely against stay on animal shelter probe

Row over Karuna, Bengaluru’s oldest animal shelter, hots up

Barkha Kumari
Barkha Kumari
  • Oct 05 2021, 23:32 ist
About 30 animal rescuers and activists demonstrated against Karuna Animal Shelter outside the Veterinary College in Hebbal on Saturday. The shelter is inside.

The management of Karuna Animal Shelter has again denied the allegations that they exploit animal lovers and treat animals badly.

They held a press conference on Tuesday to say they were not culling animals and extracting money from animal lovers, as alleged.

About 30 animal rescuers and activists had staged a protest against Karuna Animal Shelter outside the Veterinary College in Hebbal on Saturday.

The shelter is located inside the campus.  In August, the Karnataka government had appointed a committee to investigate complaints against the shelter.

The Karuna Animal Welfare Association of Karnataka, which runs the shelter, moved the High Court and obtained a stay on the
inquiry. 

Sujaya Jagadish, lead complainant in the Karuna case, told Metrolife: “Karuna officials have tried to hush up the matter in the past, and this time, they have got a stay order.… We are thinking of challenging the stay order.”

Sujaya’s online petition calling for the overhaul of Karuna has logged 6,058 signatures.

Committee, Karuna at loggerheads

Dr R Narendra, president of Karnataka Veterinary Council, heads the five-member inquiry committee against Karuna. So far, the committee had made a surprise visit at the shelter and Dr Narendra says he had “found a lot amiss.”

When Metrolife asked why the trust had got a stay on the inquiry, Dr B C Ramakrishna, a patron of the shelter, said: “We have written to the government to appoint neutral and senior officers.”

