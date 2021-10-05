Appeal likely against stay on animal shelter probe

The management of Karuna Animal Shelter has again denied the allegations that they exploit animal lovers and treat animals badly.

They held a press conference on Tuesday to say they were not culling animals and extracting money from animal lovers, as alleged.

About 30 animal rescuers and activists had staged a protest against Karuna Animal Shelter outside the Veterinary College in Hebbal on Saturday.

The shelter is located inside the campus. In August, the Karnataka government had appointed a committee to investigate complaints against the shelter.

The Karuna Animal Welfare Association of Karnataka, which runs the shelter, moved the High Court and obtained a stay on the

inquiry.

Sujaya Jagadish, lead complainant in the Karuna case, told Metrolife: “Karuna officials have tried to hush up the matter in the past, and this time, they have got a stay order.… We are thinking of challenging the stay order.”

Sujaya’s online petition calling for the overhaul of Karuna has logged 6,058 signatures.

Committee, Karuna at loggerheads

Dr R Narendra, president of Karnataka Veterinary Council, heads the five-member inquiry committee against Karuna. So far, the committee had made a surprise visit at the shelter and Dr Narendra says he had “found a lot amiss.”

When Metrolife asked why the trust had got a stay on the inquiry, Dr B C Ramakrishna, a patron of the shelter, said: “We have written to the government to appoint neutral and senior officers.”