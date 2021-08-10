Applications invited for TOTO awards

Toto Funds the Arts (TFA) is inviting applications from young writers, musicians, photographers, and filmmakers for the 2022 TOTO Awards. TFA was founded in 2004 in memory of Angirus ‘Toto’ Vellani, whose untimely demise spurred his family and friends to create this non-profit organisation to encourage budding artistes and their ideas. Toto was passionate about music, literature, and films.

These awards are meant for Indian citizens between the age of 18 and 29. “Eight awards carry cash prizes: one award for music (Rs 60,000), one award for creative writing in Kannada (Rs 50,000), and two awards each for photography, short film, and creative writing in English (Rs 50,000),” informs C K Meena, chairperson, TFA.

“The winners of each category are decided by an independent panel of jurors. Each category has its own jury, and the jury members keep changing every year,” she adds. The last date to apply for the awards is September 15. The 2021 edition was held virtually because of the pandemic, and the 2022 event will also be most likely held online. “The winners will be announced live,” says Meena.

To apply, visit TFA Facebook page or totofundsthearts.blogspot.