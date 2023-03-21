‘Art from the Heart’, a show by the differently abled this weekend

An exhibition featuring artworks by 36 differently abled individuals will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on March 25 and 26. It is called ‘Art from the Heart’.

The show aims to empower people with visible and non-visible disabilities. In its second edition now, it will mark the return of foot artist Ramakrishnan N and mouth artist Sunitha Thrippanikkara, and artists with autism such as Rupak Munje and Sridhar Rangarajan. The new pool includes Priya Sheshadri, a visually impaired artist, and Gautam Banerjee, who is partially paralysed, and artists with locomotor disabilities and Down syndrome.

Shristi Special Academy, and Amogh Trust are also participating. “These schools prioritise teaching art to differently abled children. Few students under the age of 15 will display their art,” informs Sravani Ramachandran from Team Pragathi, the organiser.

The works are a medley of different themes and media, and can be bought for a price of Rs 1,000 to Rs 20,000.

“Last year we had about 300 attendees and we sold about 50 paintings. This time, we have more artists,” she shares.

Sravani plans to organise the exhibition annually and urges more people with disabilities to participate. “It takes courage to follow a passion and not let your disability get in the way. I am proud of all the artists participating,” she says.

‘Art from the Heart’ on March 25 and 26, 11 am to 6 pm at Devaraj Urs Gallery Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road.