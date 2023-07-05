Art initiative working to bridge artists, lay people

A Bengaluru-based art initiative is working to bridge the gap between artists and the public. Called Art Park, they have collaborated with approximately 400 artists since their launch in 2014.

Founded by eminent artist SG Vasudev, the initiative brings together 20-25 artists from across the city on the first Sunday of every month. The event focuses on visual art and is hosted at the Sculpture Garden in Ravindra Kalakshetra, JC Road.

“Each artist sets up a stall and participants get the opportunity to interact with them,” informs Vasudev. The visual artist introduced Art Park as a way to make artists more accessible and approachable to the public. “People in the city don’t visit art galleries often, and when they do they have some inhibitions about interacting with the artists. I wanted to change that,” he tells Metrolife.

With the initiative gaining popularity, artists from across the country have been taking part in the monthly event. “Mostly, we have Bengaluru-based artists but we have also been able to feature a few from other cities. Any artist is free to join the event, as long as their work is approved by the Art Park committee,” adds Vasudev. The 15-member committee, which handpicks the artists for each event, consists of artists, art writers and art historians.

“The set of artists is different each month. And we try to get a mix of senior and up-and-coming artists. We also invite senior personalities in the field of art and culture as chief guests,” he adds. So far, artists such as Rekha Hebbar Rao, Rani Rekha, Chandranath Acharya, Sudha Baregar, and BS Kumar have participated in the event.

At every edition, each artist creates five live artworks, which are then put up for sale at Rs 1,000. There is no common theme and the artists can choose to create artworks in their preferred styles. “In addition to this, the artists are also free to display or sell their previously completed pieces. We also conduct art workshops during the events. Thease are mostly hands-on acticities,” he adds.

Art Park also conducts events at various cultural spaces in the city such as Ranga Shankara and Bangalore International Centre.

On the first Sunday of every month, 11 am to 5 pm, at Sculpture Gardens, Ravindra Kalakshetra, JC Road. Entry free.

Interested artists can @Artpark Bengaluru on Facebook.