Art show by a French family of nine artists

They are exhibiting their work together for the first time and chose India, inspired by its ‘creative culture’

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad,
  • Dec 16 2022, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 00:35 ist
A ceramic sculpture by Jean-Louis Aubel.

Nine French artists from one family spanning four generations will display their artworks at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath from December 17 to 25.

The family is exhibiting their works — 85 photographs, 22 paintings, four ceramic works, 4 textile works and 20 graphic prints — for the first time together in a show called ‘Creativity across generations’. They chose India for the family show because of its “creative culture”, says the second-generation artist and designer Claire Hamant.

“When Geetha Bhat from the Centre for Revival of Indigenous Art visited us in France and suggested we do a family exhibition, I felt it was a great idea. The show has brought us closer,” she adds.

Claire spoke about her family’s affinity for art. “When I was young, I would always see my mother engaged in different forms of art and I liked making artworks like her.” Her mother Odette Aubel was the first artist in the family, who studied drawing and painting at the Beaux-Arts Institute in Clermont-Ferrand.

Since every family member has a different personality and practises different styles of art, the exhibition has no common theme, she adds. While Odette focuses on paintings, interior design and textile design, her children have varying interests.

Jean-Louis Aubel makes ceramic artwork. Anne-Marie, a painter, seeks inspiration from her travels and the people she comes across. Claire experiments with contemporary art forms.

The third and fourth generation comprises Marc Gillet, Valerie Aubel, Pascal Hamant, Chloe Aubel and Marine Gillet. They specialise in photography, painting, art animation, film making, body painting and graphic art.

After the Bengaluru show, the family plans to take the exhibition to different locations in France.

* ‘Creativity across generations’ is on view from December 17 to 25, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, 11 am to 7 pm. For details, contact 98860 64822.

