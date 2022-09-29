Art tribute to Mahatma Gandhi opens on Monday

An art exhibition paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi will open on October 3 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Park East. It will showcase 75 artworks by artist M S Murthy.

Titled A tribute to Mahatma, the show is being held to mark Gandhi Jayanti. The artiste says, “I believe in Gandhi’s vision. He understood the silence of the common man. He understood Indian limitations as well as possibilities.”

“Today, India faces many hurdles and we can learn from Gandhi. Gandhi’s ideologies are the simplest way to live a happy life,” adds Murthy. He has accumulated these artworks over a period of five years and they are all for sale at the exhibition.

A tribute to Mahatma will be inaugurated on October 3, 5 pm, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Kumara Park East. On view till October 12, 11 am to 7 pm.