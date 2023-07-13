Artistes, scientists launch an environment initiative

The creative community has joined hands with scientists to create awareness about pressing environmental issues.

Last month, Centre for Sustainable Development (CSD), a Bengaluru-based non-profit in the field of sustainability, and Planet Symphony for Environment (PSE), an art-science-social coalition from the USA, held an online conclave in the city to unveil their plans. It’s called The Vision Smart Planet and Life Climate Conclave.

Their aim is to promote the 3-R approach, that is, the adoption of roof greening, rainwater harvesting, and renewable energy. Dr Srinivas Ravindra, CEO of CSD, says these solutions can minimise the impact of climate change in cities and reduce the local temperature. Although these solutions have been around for long, they have barely been implemented in India, Chitravina N Ravikiran, founder of PSE, said. He is an instrumentalist, vocalist, and composer.

Following the conclave, experts signed a Climate Action Recommendations (CAR) document.

In addition to scientists and environmental experts, more than 300 artistes from 35 countries are associated with PSE. They hope that the involvement of musicians, painters and other creative professionals will drive a greater engagement with common people.

They are planning another conclave in Bengaluru in a few weeks.