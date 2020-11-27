As street pups proliferate, volunteers look for homes

Animal activists and shelters are doing their bit to help find parents for dogs, and raise money to help them medically.

Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE)

The animal shelter is hosting a sale at Heads Up for Tails, near Garuda Mall, on Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm, where people can buy calendars, T-shirts, and hoodies.

It is also hosting an adoption drive on December 6, 11 am to 3 pm, at CARE, Yelahanka. “There’s been a huge outbreak of puppies and the adoptions have come down drastically in the last two months. We have 12 to 15 puppies, all healthy and vaccinated, available for adoption. There are also senior dogs to take home,” says co-founder Sudha Narayanan.

CV Raman Nagar Group

Lawyer and animal lover Debjani Aich is planning to make merchandise in time for Christmas.

“We have a close-knit community in CV Raman Nagar to help dogs. We plan to sell mugs and badges to raise money for the neutering, sterilising and care of streeties in our neighbourhood,” she says.

She hopes the merchandise will be picked up by those playing Secret

Santa.

Adoption drive

Kez Klein and Divya Vinod are animal rescuers active in the pet community. On Sunday, they are hosting an adoption drive at The Hub, above Safina Plaza, between 11 am and 1.30 pm. “We conducted a drive at Urban Solace in September where eight of 20 pups were adopted. This time, we have 40 pups looking for permanent homes,” says Klein. The two have a small space of their own for rescued pups. They work with foster parents till they find permanent homes. For details, call 98453 94872 or 98809 23309.

Frazer Town Group

Stray Matters in Richards Town is an active pet group of the area. Sunita Vaznaik, clinical psychologist and member, says, “We used to randomly get pets neutered and vaccinated. But since 2019, we have a systematic group.”

“We have been giving mugs and badges to those who donate. We use the money to feed streeties and take care of their medical needs,” she adds.

Virtual Pet Parkie

The volunteers of Cubbon Park is asking animal lovers to donate for the care of the 100-odd dogs living in the park.

Animal lovers can be virtual parents, get updates on their dogs, and donate for their medical needs.

For details, log on to bit.ly/Vppform