B’lurean sends out books and cookies on monthly subscription

Children’s book editor Smit Zaveri from Bengaluru has started a unique subscription service for literature and dessert lovers. She sends one pre-loved book along with six homemade cookies every month.

Launched in May, the service called Smit’s Bookery has around 40 clients. “As this is a one-woman show and I also have a full-time job, I try not to take on more than 40 clients a month. In the past year, the subscriptions have doubled and more people want to join the list. I’m trying to streamline the process to take on more clients,” says Smit.

Earlier this week, she had to temporarily stop taking orders as she was overwhelmed by new requests.

Smit says she started the subscription service to help a friend get back on the reading wagon. “My friend used to feel overwhelmed by the choices of books available in the market. And when I suggested subscription services to him, we realised most of the boxes are expensive and come with unnecessary stuff like bookmarks and stationery. So I decided to curate a surprise book package to help him out,” she recalls.

Soon, more friends got interested in the concept, which combines Smit’s love for books and baking.

She curates the books according to a subscriber’s requirements. “I post a Google form on my Instagram account, asking for details like their location, reading habits, food allergies, etc. The descriptions of what people like/dislike to read and what they are currently reading help me pick a surprise book for them,” she explains the process.

The cookies, however, remain the same for every subscriber. The 30-year-old says, “Instead of sticking to the usual chocolate chip cookies, I pick a different flavour every month.” So far, the crowd-favourites have been caramel and pistachio cookies, apple pie cookies, and chocolate cinnamon and dulce de leche sandwich cookies.

The book and cookies come with a handwritten note from Smit, packaged in a handmade paper bag. “I wanted to make sure the service is eco-friendly. This is why I send second-hand books, and only one at a time as people won’t end up reading two-three books. The only plastic I use is a clingfilm to wrap the cookies,” she shares.

How to order

Currently, the subscription service is available only in Bengaluru and is priced at Rs 550. Shipping is free within the five-kilometre radius of Kammanahalli, where Smit Zaveri resides. “Further than that, there will be a delivery charge between Rs 50 and Rs 100,” she says.

The subscription packages can be further customised. “I have received requests for surprise birthday packages, where customers want more cookies or books. The price will then depend on the level of customisation,” she adds.

Smit plans to reopen the subscription service for new customers in January. Contact her on @smits_bookery on Instagram.