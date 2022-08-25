B’lureans are turning their dogsinto social media influencers

Some dogs in Bengaluru have become social media influencers, with as many as one lakh followers. Instagram is full of pet influencer accounts featuring dogs of all breeds — from indies to Shih Tzus.

On International Dog Day, observed on August 26 to raise awareness against animal abuse, Metrolife spoke to pet parents who manage these accounts about the ethics of using their pooches for entertainment and endorsements.

Cute and informative

For 27-year-old Shreya Sonawane, content creation on social media started as a means to provide “a better life for her dogs” — two Shih Tzus named Toffiee and Grace, and a Cocker Spaniel called Candy. “I was in college when I got my dogs. I wasn’t earning much and I was looking for ways to get them more treats and toys. A friend told me about online competitions by which dogs could win goodies and that’s when I made an Instagram account for them in 2018,” recounts the software engineer.

Her account @shihtzu.divas has 14,900 followers today and focuses on dog fashion and tips to travel with them. “Earlier, I used to travel with them on public transport. Now that we have our own vehicle, we travel more and I mostly post cute videos, such as their reactions to going to the beach,” she gives an example.

Likewise, @oscarnkarma on Instagram posts informational content for pet parents. Pooja Sharma, a fitness coach, operates the account on behalf of her Golden Retriever Oscar and German Shepherd Karma. They have 1.1 lakh followers. Pooja says having social media accounts for pets doesn’t involve the exploitation of animals. “I don’t get them to put on a performance. I just record them when they are being cute. It’s similar to recording the cute moments of a baby,” she clarifies.

Tiu Hazra, a UX designer, made an Instagram account for her puppy Posto, who she adopted in 2020. “In the past, my husband and I have regretted not clicking or storing enough pictures of our pets. I didn’t want to repeat that with Posto. Immortalising our memories with Posto was the main aim behind starting @postothezippypuppy, his account. It’s a bonus that we have connected with the larger pet parent community online,” she says.

Money matters

Sushil Kumar’s dog Oscar (@oscar_wonderpup) started getting a lot of attention after a reel featuring him on a train went viral. “Many brands started approaching me. I stuck to barter collaborations at first but some months ago, I started doing paid collaborations,” says the social media marketer. In a barter collaboration, pet parents post a picture of their pet with a promotional product and keep the product in return. In a paid collaboration, dog influencers usually charge Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to post a picture on Instagram and about Rs 15,000 for a reel. “The money earned goes towards fulfilling Oscar’s medical expenses and other needs,” he shares.

Pooja says there is nothing unethical about doing brand collaborations using their pets. “We are careful about the brands we promote. This helps us share the right information with pet parents,” she adds.

‘Keep it real’

Animal welfare activists weigh in on the trend of using pets as influencers.

Manjari Colaco says, “I also have an Instagram and Facebook account for my dog. I use them to raise awareness against animal abuse. Many others have also launched similar initiatives in memory of their pet. If the intentions are right, there is no harm in having a social media account for your pet.”

Pet parents must be truthful about their experiences, says Anirudha Ravindra, animal welfare officer, CARE.

“They must show that being a pet parent is not easy. Often after seeing the cute videos of dogs, people adopt them but later struggle to care for them and abandon them. This is the sad reality in cities and most pet shelters are full to the brim. Such videos can promote breeding too,” he says.