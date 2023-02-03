B’lureans sign public statement against BBC docu blocking

More than 20 researchers and intellectuals from Bengaluru or associated with institutes here have signed a public statement criticising the censoring of BBC’s documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’.

“We are a group of Indian scientists and academics”, begins the statement and states that the removal of the documentary on the 2002 Gujarat Riots from social media “violates our rights, as Indians, to access and discuss important information about our society and government”. It also condemns university administrations that tried to prevent its screening.

Kannada poet-stage director Raghunandana explained why he joined the statement, signed by about 480: “I don’t have to agree with everything I see or hear or read. But it must be available to me to read and share and discuss. This is the basis of a civilised society.”

Economics professor Rajendran Narayanan is another signee. “There should be free access to such information because this comes from a credible source. And the documentary doesn’t mention anything that was not issued by the National Human Rights Commission in 2002. It had concluded the state failed to protect the constitutional rights of the people of Gujarat,” he said.

Architect Sathya Prakash Varanashi signed to further “civic sense, justice and freedom”. “I am not saying BBC is right but there can be an open discussion or PM office can call for a press conference and clarify if the claims are not true.” The documentary questions the lack of accountability for communal polarisation and censoring it would further the silence of the victims, the statement adds. “If we truly want to engage ethically, then the documentary should be screened everywhere,” Rajendran urged.