B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Bengalureans are putting together special looks for the ‘double feature’ weekend as the most-awaited Hollywood releases of the season, ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, finally hit the theatres.

Arya Satish and her boyfriend have planned two different looks for the two very different films. In the Greta Gerwig-directed ‘Barbie’, the iconic doll escapes her whimsical pink land and ventures into the human world; ‘Oppenheimer’ is a biopic of the ‘father of the atomic bomb’ and is helmed by Christopher Nolan.

For ‘Oppenheimer’, Arya has finalised a blue shirt and blank pencil skirt while her boyfriend has opted all-black formals. A fashion design student, Arya is crocheting a pink and purple skirt to go with a purple flowy top and silver shoes for the ‘Barbie’ outing at night. For her boyfriend, she is giving an old cowboy hat a pink and sequin makeover. “Because Ken (Barbie’s boyfriend) is wearing one in the film,” she says. He will team it up with a pink shirt and jeans shorts.

Shivani Vijay and her friends are also catching both films on the same day. “Our ‘Oppenheimer’ look is going to be goth and all black. At night, we will change into pink clothes, including my guy friends,” the startup professional says.

Young men such as journalism student Akash Kumar are embracing pink with abandon. He is styling pink-tinted glasses and an oversized pink T-shirt with white cargo pants and white sneakers for the ‘Barbie’ screening.

Product manager Ananya Vats will wear a pink wraparound dress to the Saturday morning show of ‘Barbie’. “I will either add Barbie cat-eye shades or a headband to complete my look. I am going with a group of 10 women. One of them is colouring her hair hot pink!” the 28-year-old shares.

Barbie-movie goers like Anusha Bhaskar are going shopping just for the “occasion”. “I plan to buy a frock or shirt. Something that is jarringly pink,” says the journalism student. Some like pastry chef Priyanka Padia had bought an outfit in advance. Pink top, black pants, pink heels and a pink bag would be her OOTD.

The two films have also generated rivalry and banter among fans, now known as the Barbenheimer phenomenon. To tease her friend, a Nolan fan, Samskruthi Sindhia is planning on wearing a white top and pink skirt to the all-gloom and doom ‘Oppenheimer’ show. “I have also got my nails painted in white and pink,” says the college student.