Balekhan award for sarod maestro Aashish Khan

A Bengaluru-based trust will host a musical evening in remembrance of sitar legend Ustad Balekhan on Saturday.

‘Smarane’ will mark the 81st birth anniversary of the maestro. Sitar Nawaz Ustad Balekhan Memorial Foundation Trust, founded by his son Hafiz Khan, is hosting the event.

The evening features a Hindustani classical vocal performance by Shreya V Murti and will present the Infosys Sitar Nawaz Ustad Balekhan Memorial Award-2022 to sarod Ustad Aashish Khan, son and disciple of the legendary Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. The Ustad Balekhan Memorial Accompanist Award-2022 will be given to tabla player Satish Hampiholi, a disciple of Pt Basavraj Bendigeri.

The Sowbhagya Lakshmi Vasanth Rao Jajee Scholarship 2022 and Dalavoy Raghavendra Rao Hemadri and Prabhe Hemadri Scholarship 2022 will also be given at the event.

Hafiz, also a sitarist of repute, started the Trust with an aim to host two memorial events every year, present a national award, and provide scholarships (Rs 12,000 a year) to musically deserving students. “Now we even have an award for accompanying artistes as most such artistes are rarely bestowed with awards,” he shares.

August 5, 5.30 pm, Viveka Auditorium, No 4, 31st Cross, 4th T Block East, Jayanagar. Entry free.