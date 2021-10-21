Bands all set for live shows

Bengaluru’s bands and choir groups can’t wait to hit the stage again as live performances resume this weekend. The Bangalore Men and the all-women choir Cappella Bangalore perform on October 30 at Bangalore International Centre and on November 13 at the East Cultural Association.

They have lined up choral arrangements by The Queen, Beatles and Andrew Lloyd Webber and musicals from ‘Westside Story’ and ‘Lion King’. Jonas Olsson, conductor of both choirs, says, “We have been regularly doing rehearsals and performing over Zoom from March 2020. So getting back is like a breath of fresh air. We were among the very few who consistently rehearsed and performed throughout the pandemic.”

He says that singing alone into a microphone isn’t as exciting as connecting with a live audience. “During the last few months, our members would individually send in their music and we would mix it all together. We are waiting to reconnect,” says Jonas.

When and where

Bangalore International Centre, Domlur on Oct 30, 7 pm. For tickets, contact, 96119 80876.

East Cultural Association, Indiranagar on Nov 13, 6.30 pm. For tickets, call 94487 29887.

Live performances indirectly benefit many

When places of entertainment were allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, MoonArra, led by composer and guitarist M R Jagadeesh, performed on September 25. “Online performances cause fatigue. So it was good to play to a live audience again,” he says. The resumption of live performances helps those who work backstage as well. “The lockdowns gave me time to reflect and introspect. People will soon get to hear us perform the new music that I have written,” says Jagadeesh.

Safety protocols enforced

The Bangalore International Centre (BIC) is one of the many venues hosting live performances. V Ravichandar, honorary director, says BIC hosts free events and also rents out space to those who want to host events. “We insist that all safety protocols be followed even for those renting out the space. Our volunteers are always around to ensure safety norms are not violated,” he says.

Performing in a new normal



A past performance by the students of Taaqademy.



After two years, student bands and soloists from Taaqademy, a music school founded by Bengaluru band Thermal And A Quarter, are treating their fans to a 90-minute show on October 24. Led by Taaqademy founders Bruce Lee Mani and Rajeev, the concert will feature six student bands, with members ranging from middle-schoolers to working professionals. “We have students in 20 countries, and some soloists will join us on stage via livestream from their home cities. We have online and offline performers playing music to an online and offline audience. The music is a mix of rock and pop songs from various eras,” Bruce says.

Oct 24, 3 pm at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. For details, contact 76760 99000