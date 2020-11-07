BBMP's head-scratcher moves baffle citizens

Last week, the BBMP issued rules that all solo motorists had to mandatorily wear masks, which included drivers in a four-wheeler with its windows rolled up.

Offenders were to be fined Rs 250. Following public outcry, the BBMP issued a clarification on the matter.

A person riding a four-wheeler, without any co-passengers doesn’t have to wear a mask, but a person on a two-wheeler, even without a pillion rider has to.

While the issue may seem resolved, many are wondering about the logic behind the decision-making process.

Metrolife decided to take a look at a few moves BBMP has made in the past that left people scratching their heads.

‘One dog, one apartment’ notification

In 2018, the BBMP issued a notice as part of their pet licensing scheme. The new rules suggested that those living in an apartment could have only one dog per apartment, while those living in independent houses could have up to three. It included a list of breeds that one could have and also made it compulsory for dog owners to get a dog licence. Non-compliance was to lead to a hefty fine of Rs 1,000. BBMP eventually withdrew the notification, following a public outrage.

No pre-school in residential areas

In 2017, notices were issued to about 4,000 pre-schools that had been set up in residential areas of the city. They were asked to relocate to commercial areas in three days.

While setting up commercial establishments in residential areas is illegal, pre-schools have always been set up in such premises for convenience, access and safety.

Sharp criticism from parents eventually led to the decision being deferred.

Sealing positive houses

A few apartments with residents who tested positive were sealed with metal sheets in July and August of this year.

This prevented the inhabitants from stepping out, even to collect milk or groceries.

Several residents and Residents Welfare Associations expressed their issues with the methods used.

Post this, the BBMP decided to do away with their sealing policies, and simply paste a poster in front of houses.