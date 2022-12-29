Be on guard against water meter scam

Two water supply-related scams have come to light in Bengaluru this month. They include theft of water meters, and money paid by consumers being pocketed by contract staff.

Meter thefts

Several residents of east and south Bengaluru not only had their water meters stolen but also had to pay a ransom to get new ones installed.

The official BWSSB fee to replace a meter is about Rs 1,200, but in some cases, meter readers allegedly collected Rs 7,000. However, BWSSB officials haven’t recieved such complaints in large number though.

Not paid

In another case, bills worth at least Rs 7 crore, paid through cash, demand drafts and cheques, did not reach the BWSSB’s account. This came to light after an internal inquiry. BWSSB Chairman N Jayaram has ordered a detailed audit.

Police have arrested Nagaveni, a BWSSB revenue manager, and eight others, including meter readers, in connection with this scam. Some of those involved in the scam are attached to an outsourcing agency.

Precautions

So what can you do to ensure you are safe from insider scamming?

Secure your meter in a mesh and lock it up. Open it only when the meter reader comes around. Ensure you get a receipt immediately when you pay your bills. If you pay online, you should get a receipt by email immediately.

Elders cheated

Advocate Indra Dhanush recalls how he fought back against a water bill-related malpractice this year:

“My neighbours are an elderly couple. One month, they received a water bill of over Rs 5,000, way higher than their previous bills of Rs 300-Rs 700. They were told the government had raised the unit price and there were some arrears too. They believed the officials and paid the amount. They incurred similar bills in subsequent months. I sent a legal notice to officials across the board. One higher-up asked why they had paid the bill if it was unusual. Later, they installed a new meter saying the older one was malfunctioning. The bills came back to normal, but the officials refused to pay back the extra amount the couple had paid.”

Need help?

Contact BWSSB helpline on 1916, or WhatsApp to 87622 28888.

Call the Lokayukta (080 2225 7013) or Anti-Corruption Bureau (1064, 080 2234 2100, 94808 06300) if you are harassed for bribes.

How meter scam works

Meters now in use have little value, says a BWSSB official, because they are made from plastic, and can’t be sold in the gujri market (junkyard). Earlier, meters had copper, and fetched a price when sold.

When a meter is stolen, your house gets no water, and that sets off a series of problems. You can’t bathe, you can’t wash clothes, you can’t go to the bathroom, and there is no water even to drink. A meter reader or staffer appears, and offers to get you a replacement for Rs 7,000. You pay up.

Citizens who spoke to DH suspect the thefts are engineered by water board insiders, since they are the ones who profit from your desperation.