Bengalureans irked by growing restrictions at Cubbon Park

Skaters are the latest target at Cubbon Park. ‘No skating’ has been added to the list of restrictions that already bars picnics, games, climbing trees, and public display of affection (PDA). While some of the rules like no PDA and cameras have been around for a while, the newer rules have irked citizens. (See box)

Bengalureans tell Metrolife why this has sparked outrage and concern.

‘Problem of gentrification’

Artist, writer, and art historian Suresh Jayaram says the public is being gagged with a list of dos and don’ts. “People used to sleep on the grass. Couples would use it for courting. The park has been a free space since its inception. It has been in the news for all the wrong reasons due to present gentrification of the park. The public no longer feels welcome,” he says.

He is optimistic that the citizens would fight to keep the park free. “Some of the major agitations Bengaluru has witnessed have started at Cubbon Park — to keep politicians away and to protect heritage like the high court building,” Jayaram, who is writing a book on Cubbon Park, says.

‘Public spaces belong to the public’

Before implementing such rules, the authorities must consult the larger public and not just an association, says activist Tara Krishnaswamy.

The co-founder of Political Shakti breaks down the problem: “People who work for the government and even citizens don’t realise that public spaces belong to them. This is why we often end up saying government parks and buses, instead of public parks and buses. This mentality gives administrative authorities an upper hand.”

She says as long as a person is not littering, or indulging in nefarious activities, they should be allowed to nap, eat or play in the park. “Where else would street workers and pourakarmikas go?” she asks.

‘Shooed away for carrying a frisbee disc’

Air Traffic Control, an ultimate frisbee club that began in Cubbon Park 11 years ago, has been barred from the premises. Because, playing and running on the grass can damage it.

“So instead of playing, we now go to the park on the weekends just to hang out and ensure we stay in parts of the park with less grass. Still, the guards ask us to leave the second they see a disc in our hands. We have been shooed away on multiple occasions. The rule has no rationale,” says Sumedha Kandpal, a member of the group.

‘Good sense has prevailed’

Roopa Pai, author of ‘Cubbon Park: The Green Heart of Bengaluru’, says people’s loyalty to the park has saved it from many crises in the past and the good sense of all the parties involved has prevailed. “Cubbon is too important, and too precious of a resource to give it up so easily. It is the heart and soul of Bengaluru and cannot be cordoned off,” she says.

‘New rules will impact memories’

Priya Chetty Rajagopal, founder of Heritage Beku, says the new rules are “altering” the memories and legacies of Bengalureans, and are a result of the “overmanagement” that the park has seen in the past few years.

While she acknowledges that it is challenging to manage a park as big as this, it is important to not take away its open and welcoming character, she says. For example, the problem of littering can be mitigated by imposing a penalty, she says, offering a solution.

‘Building an unequal society’

Such rules lead to an unequal society, says citizen activist Srinivas Alavilli. “Public parks make sports and fitness accessible to everyone. The privileged can have their own tennis courts, skating rinks and play areas, but what happens to the rest of the society?” he asks.

The current attitude of administrative officials towards public places is eroding the history, character and culture of Bengaluru, says the cofounder of Citizens for Bengaluru.

What are the new rules?

While the horticulture department hasn’t issued an official circular, the rules have been conveyed orally to the security guards, claims Umesh Kumar, president of Cubbon Park Walkers Association. “The rules have been put in place after both our association and the horticulture department received several complaints,” he says.

Currently, PDA, eating, playing ball games, skating, climbing trees, and cameras are not allowed inside the park.