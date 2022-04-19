Bengalureans take upbeekeeping as hobby

Many Bengalureans are turning to beekeeping. They are installing hives in their gardens, balconies, terrace gardens and backyards.

For some, it’s an attempt to increase the population of bees in urban settings. For others, it is a fun family activity. A few rear them as pollinators for their gardens.

The interest in urban beekeeping has gone up since the Covid-19 crisis broke out. Apoorva B V, director, HoneyDay Bee Farms Private Limited, says, “We teach the complete process of beekeeping to almost 2,500 people every year through our workshops. But more people have shown interest since the pandemic as they have realised the importance of preserving the environment.”

It’s widely known that bees are responsible for over 1/3rd of the food we eat today —from fruits to nuts and vegetables. And so, a decline in their population can threaten the planet’s food security. As Apoorva says, “They are not keeping the bee boxes just to harvest honey but also to preserve biodiversity and grow organic produce.”

K T Vijay.akumar, a scientist with the University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK, has also seen an uptick in urban beekeeping. “I know of almost 15 people, mostly millennials, who have kept a bee box at home as a hobby in the last month alone,” he says.

IT employee Santosh Patil installed a bee box at his home in Railway Layout, near Bangalore University, earlier this month. “The pandemic has made us all look for activities that families can do together. Beekeeping is one such activity. Anyone with a little open space at home can do it,” he says. He is glad to show his kids how honey is exactly made, something we consume without the knowledge of where it comes from.

Initially, he faced some resistance as his family was a little fearful of the bees. “When it comes to bees, fear is the first emotion many people feel. I was a little apprehensive if my neighbours would have any problems but luckily it was all smooth sailing,” he adds.

According to Benny Cornel, the yield of fruits and vegetables from her garden has doubled since she installed two bee boxes in 2018. She has over 600 pots and fruits trees in her garden in 4000 sq ft.“Around four years ago, I had left some pots upside down in the open and a colony of bees decided to make it their home. Once I learnt about the benefits of beekeeping, I decided to install dedicated bee boxes,” says the retired RBI employee.

Nithin M Hegde from Bommasandra installed a bee box on his terrace almost three years ago. Counting it as the best decision of his life, he says, “It has pushed me to take the preservation of bees seriously. I plan to soon start a ‘Save the Bees’ campaign and do workshops to spread awareness about the dwindling population of bees, especially in the urban space.”

Easy hobby

Beehives aren’t complicated to keep, they say. “They are pretty low maintenance. You need to check the comb every 15 to 30 days to ensure it is not infected. Also, keep an eye out for predators wax moths,” explains Benny.

In case it gets infected, remove the infected part and you are good to go, says Apoorva. Many find the process of beekeeping therapeutic. “People find the structure of the honeycomb calming. That is why hobbyists make better beekeepers than people who do it for commercial purposes,” explains Apoorva.

How much it costs

It costs Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 to install a bee box at home. “This includes a bee box, a stand, a colony of bees, and protective gear,” says Apoorva B V, a beekeeping entrepreneur. One bee box can yield approximately 2 to 3 kg of honey every year, he points out.