Bengalureans want bicycle parking

Bengalureans are concerned about the lack of designated parking for bicycles in public spaces in the city.

They say they are losing their expensive bicycles or bicycle parts to thieves when they park next to trees or shops. These bicycles range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Yashaswi M Gundi has been cycling for five years and he has lost the lights on his bicycle many times. “It is easy to remove accessories from cycles, which makes them susceptible to theft,” explains Yashaswi, who teaches at a UPSC exam coaching centre.

Due to the lack of dedicated parking, he ties his bicycle to a tree or a pole or in front of shops.

“Some shopkeepers are cooperative but most don’t let us park,” he talks of the inconvenience they have to face on a daily basis.

He adds a majority of parking spaces are packed with cars and bikes, leaving barely any room for bicycles.

“And when we try to squeeze in our bicycles between cars and bikes, these vehicle owners ask us why we are using their parking. These are some reasons why I hesitate to take out my cycle now,” says Yashaswi, a resident of Nagarbhavi.

Arjun Jayaramappa can relate. Arjun started cycling from his home in Nagasandra to office in Peenya two years ago.

He says, “Most people go for premium brands as basic bicycles do not provide the comfort for commuting long distances. We are forced to park these expensive bicycles in public at our own risk. This is the price we are paying for reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.”

‘In talks with DULT for bicycle parking’

Sathya Sankaran, bicycle mayor of Bengaluru, is cognizant of the parking problem. He has spoken to the officials of Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) multiple times to make a provision for bicycle parking in their policy. “I have learnt that the policy is pending BBMP’s approval,” he gives an update. Plus, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has recently asked DULT to come up with bicycle parking in at least 10 metro stations as a pilot project, Sathya informs. Dedicated parking will encourage people to use bicycles for last-mile connectivity and boost the use of public transport like buses, he feels.

BBMP: No plans to designate parking

An executive engineer from BBMP told Metrolife they have no plans to allot parking spots for bicycles in the city. They had designated a few spots in 2019, near the Nehru Planetarium, for instance. But now the Bengaluru Smart City project is using that space, he informs.