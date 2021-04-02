Bengaluru adds twice as many cars than a year ago

The pandemic is encouraging people to go in for private vehicles like never before

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Apr 02 2021, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 09:03 ist
Statistics show 4.1 lakh Bengalureans bought cars last year. DH Photo by Janardhan B K

Thanks to the pandemic, Bengaluru has crossed the one-crore mark of registered vehicles.

Transport department statistics indicate the pandemic accelerated automobile sales, especially cars.

The city added about 12 lakh vehicles last year, nearly double of what it used to in previous years. Since 2018, Bengaluru has been adding about six lakh vehicles every year.

While the trend in two-wheeler registration remains the same, there has been a fourfold increase in car registrations. Statistics show 4.1 lakh people bought cars last year.

Bengaluru now has 64 lakh two-wheelers and 20.38 lakh private cars. About 80 per cent of those who commute are using personal and motorised vehicles, which goes against all principles of transport planning.

“While registrations took a steep fall in early 2020, everything was back to normal by the end of the year. We see a steady increase in the registration of private cars. Given the rate at which we’re going, we must have already crossed the one-crore mark last month,” said Balakrishna, RTO official.

Ashish Verma, professor at the Indian Institute of Science says this was an anticipated outcome.

“The IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab had already submitted a report last year and warned the authorities about the impact Covid-19 could have on mobility and transportation in Bengaluru. As a result of the pandemic, people have now become even more wary of public transport,” he says.

Risk perception, combined with the inability of the government to provide trustworthy public transport, has led to this problem of excessive private vehicles.

It is predicted that the city’s existing traffic congestion problem will only get worse.

“If the government does not take adequate measures, and expand the coverage of public transport, Bengaluru might soon emerge as the most congested city in the world,” says Verma.

He believes the city must become more pedestrian-friendly as this helps not only with sustainable mobility but also with better implementation of Covid-19 restrictions.

 

