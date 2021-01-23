Bengaluru all set to get more public toilets

The BBMP’s Shubhra Bengaluru Scheme aims to build public toilets in many parts of the city soon.

D Randeep, BBMP special commissioner (Solid Waste Management), says the new toilets will serve stretches where there are none.

“Public toilets seem to be clustered in certain areas. Under the Shubhra Bengaluru grant, we have got a specific budget to provide good quality toilets and five years of maintenance, which can be extended,” he says.

About 25 of 75 spots have been identified for the first phase, scheduled for completion by July.

“The toilets will be built with prefabricated material, so it doesn’t take too long to construct them. They will all be put up in places where there is proper sewage connection” he explains.

The toilets will use BWSSB treated water and be disabled-friendly.

Citizen response

Urination in public places is a nuisance, and it is great that the problem is getting due attention, says Odette Katrak, co-founder of Beautiful Bengaluru. But without proper maintenance, nobody uses toilets, and it becomes wasteful expenditure, she warns.

Radhika Anilkumar, resident of Shanti Nagar, cites the example of the e-toilet in front of Brigade Road. “Half the time you can see people peeing around the toilets because you can’t even open them. The whole area stinks, making the idea of using them unappealing,” she says.

The area around the parking meter on Residency Road also stinks, thanks to the toilet nearby. “If it stinks so much on the outside, how much worse will it be on the inside? Fix what already exists,” she says.

Odette cites examples of the many toilets on the highways with Swachh Bharat stickers featuring PM Modi. “The availability of water in public restrooms is critical for their upkeep,” she says.

M N Sreehari, urban planner, says uninterrupted water and power connection are integral for the smooth running of these amenities. “The entire environment should be kept clean, without filth or smell. There should be proper ventilation, water supply, lighting, safety, and security,” he says.

Lax security would deter women from using amenities. “Automation is the key. There should be handsfree jets so as to prevent infection. Seating must be clean as women are more prone to urinary tract infections,” he adds.

It is also important to keep these areas dry to prevent them from becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “Just building new toilets doesn’t solve the problem,” he says.

He believes that there should be awareness programs to guide people on how to use public toilets.

Behavioural change

To completely stop the problem of urination on the streets, toilets must be at convenient proximity. At the end of the day, it is a matter of behaviour and awareness building is important, activists say.

“Men are used to urinating on the closest wall and that habit has to be broken with self-control and discipline. One must also wonder: how many females do you see peeing on the roadside?” Odette says.

If women can exercise self-control, why can’t men? Culturally and historically, many men have never seen public urination as wrong, she explains.

Wallet factor

The urinals are free, and the lavatory costs Rs 5 to use. The charge for a bath is Rs 10.